Cavinder Twins land deal with Jake Paul's Betr Media: All you need to know

Two of the biggest internet celebrity siblings are teaming up.

The Cavinder Twins have made waves this year after blowing up on TikTok and building their brands. The two University of Miami standout basketball players elected to hang up their sneakers to put an end to their playing careers.

They are now teaming up with Jake Paul and his Betr media and betting company. He co-founded Betr alongside Joey Levy.

"Betr gives us the ability to accelerate the growth of the Cavinder Twins brand in a focused and truly authentic manner," Joey Levy told TMZ. "We love sports, thrive on competition, and enjoy creating and bringing ideas to life. Betr truly makes the Cavinder Twins and our brand that much better and bigger."

Jake and his brother, Logan, have been in the public eye for over a decade. Jake has taken boxing more seriously of late and has fought notable names such as Anderson Silva, Tyronn Woodley, and Tommy Fury.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA The Cavinder twins will be retiring from college basketball instead of taking their 5th year at Miami



What does this mean for the Cavinder Twins?

The Cavinder Twins joined Betr's mission with the hopes this will continue to fuel their growth. As part of the deal, the Miami Hurricanes stars will be at the forefront of content for their female audience. They will be on camera all over the platform, and their podcast, "Twin Talk," will now stream exclusively with Betr Media.

Their involvement extends beyond just being on screen as well. The twins were given equity in the company through this deal and will play a role as creative directors in addition to content creators.

Haley and Hanna have each amassed millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. They have been involved in a number of business opportunities, working with over 20 different companies, and have made millions through NIL deals this season. There also have been rumblings of them getting involved in the WWE, which it should be noted that Logan Paul participates in.

Regardless of what is in store, it is clear that the twins have big plans for their futures and are only getting started. The duo have made an impressive impact in providing exposure to women's college basketball and have grown into celebrities in their own right. They are only getting started, and this deal with Jake Paul and Betr Media is just further evidence of this.

