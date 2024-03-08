Will Dayton make the 2024 March madness? Breaking down the Flyers NCAA tournament 2024 odds

The Dayton Flyers hope to make their first NCAA Tournament participation since 2017. They are presently placed 25th in the AP Top 25 and have one regular-season game remaining. They have been a consistent top-25 team since mid-January, reaching as high as 16th.

With 2024's edition of March Madness on the horizon, will the No. 25 Dayton Flyers have a shot at a tournament bid? Here we will take a look at the Flyers' odds of making the tournament based on their performance this season.

Will the Dayton Flyers make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

All signs point to the Flyers making the 2024 NCAA Tournament this season. They have an overall record of 23-6 and are favorites in their final regular season finale against VCU.

Dayton was rolling early in the season, at one point winning 13 games in a row from November to January. Their matchups against ranked opponents contain a small sample size, going just 0-1 with a 69-55 loss to the Houston Cougars on November 19.

Dayton Flyers NCAA Tournament history

The Flyers have made the NCAA Tournament 18 total times in their 119 seasons. They have a total tournament record of 19-20 and have made it to the National Championship once, in 1967, but would fall to UCLA 79-64.

In 2014, they overcame Ohio State, Syracuse and Stanford to go to the Elite Eight as an 11-seed. Finally, Florida, the top-seeded team, eliminated them in the Elite Eight. Their most recent March Madness appearance was in 2017 as a seventh seed. However, they were eliminated in the first round, losing 64-58 to Wichita State.

Dayton Flyers March Madness odds

According to TeamRankings, the Dayton Flyers have a 99% chance of earning a tournament bid, with a 37% chance of earning an auto bid by winning the A-10 conference championship.

ESPN's Bracketology is projecting the Flyers to be a seven-seed for March Madness this year, and TeamRankings projects them to be a six-seed.

Dayton Flyers Strengths

Opponent points per game

Offensive rating

Junior forward DaRon Holmes II

Field goal percentage

Three-point field goal percentage

Dayton Flyers Weakness

Field goal attempts

Offensive rebounding

Steals

Dayton Flyers quadrant records

Quad 1: 3-3

3-3 Quad 2: 5-3

5-3 Quad 3: 8-0

8-0 Quad 4: 6-0

