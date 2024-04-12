WNBA Draft 2024: Full list of official invitees announced ft. Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, and more

The WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place on April 15th, 2024, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in New York City. For the first time since 2016, fans will be allowed to attend the event. The league recently announced the full list of official invitees, which includes standout college players expected to make an impact in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in Division I men's and women's basketball, headlines the list of invitees. Other top prospects such as Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Rickea Jackson have been invited as well.

The draft picks will be announced live on ESPN by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The exclusive coverage will begin at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can also enjoy the draft live on the ESPN App. The draft has made a big move from Manhattan to Brooklyn, a venue that is considered historic for its cultural contributions over the years.

The highly anticipated draft will have teams such as the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Dallas Wings, holding the top picks. Let's have a look at the invitees.

WNBA Draft 2024 Invitees

Cameron Brink

Hailing from Beaverton, Oregon, Cameron Brink has solidified her status as a top prospect with outstanding performances for the Stanford Cardinal. As a McDonald's All-American, Brink is projected to be selected by the Los Angeles Sparks as the second overall pick. She is a Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year winner as well.

Kamilla Cardoso

The Brazilian standout is known for her dominance. The South Carolina star was initially projected to be fourth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks, but recent mocks have her pinned as the third overall pick by the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is regarded as one of the greatest collegiate basketball players of all time. She has left an indelible mark on the Iowa Hawkeyes with her exceptional talent. She is expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.

Marquesha Davis

The Ole Miss senior guard has a commanding presence on the court, standing at 6'1'' and is known for her defensive prowess. She is projected to be drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in the third round, with the 28th overall pick.

Aaliyah Edwards

The Canadian standout for the UConn Huskies has been a key player in the Big East Conference. She is projected as the No.6 overall pick for the Washington Mystics. A combination of size, athleticism, and skill makes her a great asset on the court. She is also known for her scoring and rebounding skills.

Dyaisha Fair

The former Syracuse Orange guard is one of the top scorers in the NCAA Division I women's basketball. She is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft due to her scoring powers and ability to impact games. She has a proven track record, coming in at first-place in all-time minutes played in NCAA Division I women's basketball.

Rickea Jackson

The talented small forward of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers is projected to be a first-round selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She is placed as high as the No. 3 overall pick. She is a proven performer at the collegiate level because of her scoring abilities.

Elizabeth Kitley

The standout Virginia Tech Hokies center has caught the attention of hoops fans for her impressive performances in the Atlantic Coast Conference. She is projected to be drafted by the Atlanta Dream as the No.12 overall pick. Despite consistency issues, she is one of the most dominant players in the paint.

Nika Mühl

The Croatian point guard has had a great career with the UConn Huskies. She is renowned for her defensive skills as she was twice named Big East Defensive Player of the Year. She is also the all-time leader in assists for the Huskies and is projected to be a possible first-round pick.

Charisma Osborne

The UCLA Bruins guard is expected to bring her scoring abilities to the professional level and make an impact right away. She is projected to be selected by the New York Liberty as an 11th overall pick for her ability to excel in pressure situations.

