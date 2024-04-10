How long is the WNBA Draft 2024? Duration and rounds explored

The 2024 WNBA Draft is less than a week away, with Iowa's Caitlin Clark as the consensus No. 1 pick for the Indiana Fever. Fans are back in attendance for the first time since 2016. But what are the details of the upcoming event to be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York?

Unlike the NBA Draft, its WNBA counterpart has three rounds with 12 picks per round. It's unclear how much time is there in between picks, but the NBA allows five minutes in the first round and four minutes in the second.

If the WNBA follows the same rule, there will be five minutes in between picks in the first round, four minutes in the second round and three minutes in the final round. The estimated duration of the entire draft is around three hours give or take.

2024 WNBA Draft order

The order of the WNBA Draft for each round is the inverse of the 2023 standings except for the first four selections. A lottery was held to determine the first four picks of the draft with the Indiana Fever winning it for the second year in a row.

Several offseason trades affected the order with the Phoenix Mercury sending their No. 3 pick to the Chicago Sky in the Kahleah Copper deal. The LA Sparks got Seattle's fourth overall selection in the Kia Nurse deal.

The Dallas Wings acquired the No. 5 pick via the four-team trade from last year, while the Atlanta Dreams 12th overall pick was from two separate trades last year and back in February.

Caitlin Clark will be the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark is projected to go No. 1 in this year's draft.

Caitlin Clark ended her collegiate career on a sour note after Iowa lost to South Carolina in the NCAA championship game. Clark failed to win a title despite going to the final in back-to-back years. However, her record-breaking career with the Hawkeyes solidified her status as the consensus first pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Clark will join the Indiana Fever and form a dazzling duo with last year's first overall selection Aliyah Boston. Her shooting and playmaking are on a different level and many anticipate it to translate to the pros despite what some older players are saying.

The 22-year-old guard is one of the main reasons why women's basketball has become more popular in the past few years. She's expected to do the same with the WNBA, a league looking for its next big star to take them to the next era.

