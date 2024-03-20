"Women players are kicking the men's b*tts": $500M worth Shaquille O'Neal crowns WBB as "more competitive" over men's game ahead of March Madness

Shaquille O'Neal, who has a value of $500 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, believes that women's college basketball is getting more competitive.

When asked about the current state of men's and women's college basketball, O'Neal said:

" I hate to say it, but the women players are kicking the men's butts."

The women's game has established superstars, led by the likes of the Iowa Hawkeyes Catlin Clark and the USC Trojans' JuJu Hawkins. A freshman, Hawkins has scored 810 points, while Clark recently became the highest-scoring player in college history with 3,771 during her four-year career.

Clark's success has energized interest in women's college basketball, something that was once completely overshadowed by the men's game.

That interest can be seen through TV viewership ratings. Mike Mulvihill, who analyses TV ratings for sports, tweeted:

" Women's college basketball is now averaging a little bit bigger audience than Men's CBB... Women's CBB is up +48% on FOX... and +60% across all national networks."

So, with an ever-growing interest and audience in women's college basketball, the upcoming NCAA Tournament has the potential to break viewership records.

The majority of this interest seems to be focused on Caitlin Clark. Can her Iowa Hawkeyes become national champions?

Is women's basketball more competitive, and who will win the national championship?

Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes (29-4) won the Big Ten Tournament, are ranked second and snared a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, even with the strong talent they have, the Hawkeyes have only the second-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

The favorites to lift the women's championship trophy are the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (30-3) have the No. 1 overall seed. South Carolina won the 2022 tournament but was ousted by Iowa in the Final Four last season.

No men's team is undefeated. The best men's record belongs to the top-ranked UConn Huskies (30-3) who are the defending national champions and hold the No. 1 overall seed.

There are around 10 teams that could make a run for the championship.

The competitive nature of women's basketball this year, combined with the star quality of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and JuJu Hawkins is the reason why people, including Shaquille O'Neal, are paying more attention, and with the NCAA Tournament approaching, expect this attention to only increase.

