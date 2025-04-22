"Worst kept secret in America": Shannon Sharpe ridicules fans hoping for Cooper Flagg return as Duke star declares for 2025 NBA Draft

Duke standout Cooper Flagg finally declared for this year's NBA draft, ending speculations about a potential return to the Durham school. On Monday, Flagg made it official via social media with a video.

Following his announcement, Shannon Sharpe discussed Flagg's decision with Stephen A. Smith and Carlos Boozer on ESPN's "First Take."

Sharpe took a dig at fans who were hoping Flagg would return for one more year with the Blue Devils.

"This was the worst kept secret in America," Sharpe said (1:20 onwards). "And I laugh every time people say, 'Well he might come back because he really loves college.' Really? Really, people? Come back to do what?"

"Considering where the money is now, it makes no sense because all you're doing is prolonging being away from the bigger bag that you're going to get. They're not going to give him the NIL or the collective that he would get going number one overall or as a top three, top five pick. So this made no sense."

Sharpe further noted that Cooper Flagg has nothing left to prove in college, and those who wanted him to stay were being unrealistic. He also mentioned how the Maine native impressed NBA players while scrimmaging against the US Olympic team last summer.

"He's sensational. And you hear about them," Sharpe added. "I'm talking about NBA players were raving about a guy that was just a couple of months removed from high school. Told me everything I needed to know about Cooper Flagg. And he didn't disappoint his one year at Duke."

Duke coach Jon Scheyer grateful for time coaching Cooper Flagg

After freshman Kon Knueppel declared for the 2025 NBA draft, another star player from Duke's 2024 recruiting class, Cooper Flagg, is set to make a leap to the pros.

Following an appreciation post on X by Duke Men's Basketball for Flagg, another X post featured a video statement from coach Jon Scheyer.

"Really proud of Cooper for the special season that he had this year," Scheyer said. "I think the accolades speak for itself, with what he did, winning every National Player of the Year award."

Scheyer mentioned that the joy of coaching Cooper Flagg was because of the person he was and how good of a teammate he was, adding that he never worried about stats.

"We won a lot of games and had a lot of success and a lot of times that environment is created from your best player," the coach said.

Flagg led the Blue Devils to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament this past season as a freshman, averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

