"San Antonio and Wemby are dreaming of a Kon ball screen": Fans thrilled as Kon Knueppel declares for NBA Draft 

Duke star Kon Knueppel has officially declared for the NBA Draft!

When the 2025-26 NBA season tips off, fans seem to be hopeful that Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will have Duke alum Kon Knueppel on the roster.

On Wednesday, Kon Knueppel announced that he was declaring for the NBA Draft with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Although he told fans that he'll forever be a Duke Blue Devil, he wrote that it was time to begin the next chapter.

Immediately, fans began to weigh in on potential landing spots for the 6-foot-7 standout, with several throwing out San Antonio as a possibility in hopes that Knueppel will join Victor Wembanyama.

"An absolute joy to watch/cover this season. Truly special talent with the ability to deliver on/off ball. Have to think San Antonio and Wemby are dreaming of a Kon ball screen," - One wrote

"Hope you like Tex mex," - Another joked.

Others wished him well on his future endeavors:

"Go be great K2.," - One wrote.

Ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have a 6.0% chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick according to Tankathon. At the same time, the team reportedly has a 26.3% chance of capturing a top-four pick.

Of course, if San Antonio lands the No. 1 pick, the expectation is that they'll use it on Kon Knueppel's Duke teammate, Cooper Flagg. Additionally, the No. 2 and No. 3 picks are likely to be used on either Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper.

Following Knueppel's decision to declare for the draft, the expectation is that he will be a top 10 pick.

Looking at the latest surrounding Victor Wembanyama's future amid talk of San Antonio drafting Kon Knueppel

While Victor Wembanyama went into the 2024-25 NBA season fresh off a dominant rookie year that saw him win Rookie of the Year honors while contending for the Defensive Player of the Year award, his season was tragically cut short after the NBA's All-Star break.

Following an appearance during the All-Star Game, Wemby took several days off to recover from what's been described as lingering fatigue. Once he got back to San Antonio, the team's medical staff examined him in hopes of finding the cause.

As it turns out, Wembanyama was suffering from deep-vein thrombosis in his shoulder, and would need to take blood thinners to remedy the situation following surgery.

While speaking with members of the press this week, Wembanyama issued an optimistic update, saying that although the clot has been removed, he's still working his way back to 100%.

"We're taking our time and are neither ahead nor behind in recovery, but it's a process and there are definitely some steps to reach."

The expectation is that Wembanyama will be good to go for the start of the 2025-26 season, with there being some cautious optimism that he could even wind up being fit to play for France this summer in EuroBasket.

Fortunately for the team, they'll have plenty of time to figure things out before the NBA Draft in regards to Kon Knueppel, and even more time to get Wembanyama back to 100% before next season.

