"Yikes! Poor body language": Fans react to JuJu Watkins' video of seemingly ignoring USC coach

The seventh-ranked USC Trojans delivered a commanding 84-63 victory over the eighth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on February 8. Despite JuJu Watkins' struggles early in the game, missing her first 11 shots, the Trojans demonstrated resilience and depth, securing a critical top-10 win. Watkins finally found her rhythm in the third quarter with a layup, but her frustration was evident throughout the contest.

A video surfaced showing Watkins appearing disengaged while head coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to her on the bench.

Fans quickly reacted, with one commenting:

"Yikes! Poor body language."

"She has to put the work on and get better and allow herself to be coached, " someone else said.

"Juju funny asff omgg, " another tweet reads

"She's tuned the coach out, judging by that body language. " someone else said.

"Side eyes to her coach. She will be gone. " another comment reads.

"This makes juju look arrogant. even if she disagrees w/ her coach she shouldn't come off as disinterested n dismissive. it's not a good look for juju." someone else said.

"Said the same thing. Not impressed. And her body language has been horrible in the first half." another tweet reads.

"She’s probably thinking, “I wish I was back in Iowa city.”" someone else said.

Watkins finished with a double-double, recording 17 points and 10 rebounds, but she shot just 5-of-21 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. Her offensive woes mirrored a previous slow start against Minnesota. That's where she also struggled to find her shot. Yet, USC's supporting cast stepped up when needed most.

USC's depth steps up amid JuJu Watkins' struggles

Kiki Iriafen provided stability, leading the Trojans with 24 points and 13 rebounds, marking her eighth double-double of the season. Freshman Kennedy Smith also contributed her first career double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Rayah Marshall anchored the defense, blocking four shots and grabbing eight rebounds. With Watkins struggling, all five USC starters scored at least eight points, four of whom reached double figures.

USC’s defensive effort was a game-changer. The Trojans held Ohio State to just 29% shooting from the field, the Buckeyes' worst performance of the season, while dominating the boards with a staggering 62-30 rebounding advantage.

Despite an uneven first half filled with turnovers and missed opportunities, USC gradually gained control. Early on, errant passes and missed close-range shots hampered their rhythm. Sixteen minutes into the game, the Trojans had more turnovers than made field goals.

Watkins, who had been shooting just 33% over her previous three games, found herself in another slump, failing to convert a single field goal before halftime.

As the second half unfolded, USC adjusted, turning to their defensive intensity to wear down Ohio State. Watkins finally saw shots fall, and the Trojans built an insurmountable lead. With a top-ranked UCLA matchup on the horizon, USC will need to address its offensive inconsistencies.

