“You a LeBron hater too?”: Hannah Hidalgo puts Notre Dame football star Jordan Clark on the spot in Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate

Notre Dame's guard Hannah Hidalgo is building on her amazing freshman season with strong performances early in her second year. She currently enjoys the 5th highest scoring average in the nation at 25.0 points per game.

On Thursday, Hidalgo joined 'The Irish Scoop' podcast hosted by Jordan Clark, a star safety on the Notre Dame football team.

The reigning ACC Tournament MVP discussed Clark's career and also debated the age-old Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James question.

"Who do you think is the greatest scorer of all time," Jordan asked Hannah, "If you say Luka Doncic, we're no longer friends and we just became friends five minutes ago."

"The greatest scorer is Jordan," Hannah answered after a bit of thinking.

However, when Clark asked MJ or LeBron, she immediately picked the Lakers star, much to Clark's dismay.

"So, you're a LeBron hater too?" Hannah retorted, sensing Clark's disapproval.

"I'm not a LeBron hater," he clarified.

"Okay, but let's look at the talent now compared to the talent back then. Look at it though," Hannah explained. "LeBron, he's doing it now with the talent at 40, 50 years old."

"LeBron is doing all this stuff in this generation compared to what players did in that generation. Not saying they were all bu*s, but the talent levels is just different."

(skip to 10:52)

Hannah Hidalgo speaks about growth after last season's impact

Hannah Hidalgo averaged 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in her freshman year in 2023-24.

In 'The Irish Scoop' show, she opened up about the lessons she learned from last season's experience.

"I think just every loss, it just motivated us. It helped us take a big step and helped us grow together," Hannah said. "Just going in with that and knowing what we had coming up this year, with all the injured people coming back and with the recruits and transfers we had coming in — it just gives us so much excitement."

"Of course, playing for Coach Ivy, she’s the type that makes you want to run through a wall for her. It’s exciting," she added. "We worked all season on our chemistry and our skill set, and we look really good this year."

Thanks to Hannah Hidalgo's strong start to her sophomore year, Notre Dame, the defending ACC champion, is off to a 4-0 start. She put up 29 points in the team's win against Lafayette on Monday.

