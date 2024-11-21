LeBron James best NBA player props vs Orlando Magic for Nov. 21 | Betting tips and more

LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA despite being the eldest statesman in the league. James will turn 40 next month but continues to play at a high level, having had four triple-doubles in his last six games.

"King James" and the LA Lakers continue their three-game homestand on Thursday night when they host the Orlando Magic. The 10-4 Lakers are third in the Western Conference, just behind the Golden State Warriors and the OKC Thunder.

James is averaging 23.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season. He's shooting 51.5%, including 41.6% from beyond the arc, and 74.0% from the free throw line. He's also making 2.3 shots from 3 per game.

LeBron James player props and betting tips

Points 22.5 (Over -115 / Under -115): LeBron James has even odds for points heading into Thursday. James will likely get favored to go over before the game starts, but it's probably less risky to bet on him to score under 22.5 points. He has scored 23 points or more twice in his last five games.

Rebounds 7.5 (Over -122 / Under -104): "King James" is averaging 8.1 rebounds per game this season, which is why he's favored to go over. It's a safe bet to take, considering he's reached at least eight rebounds in four of his last six games. But be informed that he only had two rebounds in his last game.

Assists 8.5 (Over -140 / Under +110): LeBron James is third in the NBA in assists per game, just behind Nikola Jokic and Trae Young. James has recorded at least nine assists eight times this season. Take the odds, and bet on him to go over 8.5 assists.

Steals 0.5 (Over -235 / Under +182): The four-time NBA champion's defense has regressed this season, averaging just 0.6 steals per game. He has had a steal in four of his last five games, which is why he's favored to do it again on Thursday. Don't be surprised if gets a zero, so bet on under if you want a bigger payout.

Blocks 0.5 (Over +145 / Under -190): LeBron James has registered at least one block in three games this season. James no longer chases them regularly and preserves his energy conservatively. Play it safe, and bet on him to go under on this one.

3-Pointers Made 1.5 (Over -162 / Under +126): The LA Lakers superstar might never be known for his shooting, but he's knocking down at least 2.3 3s per game this season. There's a reason why he's favored to make at least two on Thursday, so place your trust on him to do the same again.

LeBron James' stats vs. Orlando Magic

In 62 regular season games against the Orlando Magic, LeBron James has a winning record of 41-21, averaging 25.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 7.3 APG, 1.6 SPG and 0.7 BPG.

