"You'll be sneaking out of the country": Dawn Staley pokes fun at Chloe Kitts as her BF Collin Murray-Boyles gets drafted by Toronto Raptors

Chloe Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, has been selected by the Toronto Raptors as the No. 9 pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday. Kitts' coach Dawn Staley poked fun following Murray-Boyles' selection.

Staley posted a hilarious message on X (formerly Twitter), for Kitts as her boyfriend would now have to move to Canada for his professional career.

"Congrats @GamecockMBB Collin Murray-Boyles And @GamecockWBB Chloe Kitts 🥰🥰🥰. Now sneaking out of town means you’ll be sneaking out of the country," Staley wrote, adding a series of emojis.

Kitts, who will be entering her senior year with the Gamecocks this fall, has been in a relationship with Murray-Boyles for two years.

While they enjoyed their time together in South Carolina, the couple will now be distanced as Murray-Boyles is set to begin his NBA career in Toronto. Kitts will return to Columbia to begin preparations for the upcoming college basketball season.

Chloe Kitts attends NBA draft in Brooklyn to support boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles

Chloe Kitts didn't miss Collin Murray-Boyles' special moment as she was present at the NBA draft on Wednesday to show support for her boyfriend. Kitts was with Murray-Boyles and his family at Barclays Center to celebrate his big night.

As Murray-Boyles' name was announced as the No. 9 pick by the Toronto Raptors, Kitts was seen giving him a hug and congratulating him on his accomplishment.

Lulu Kesin, a Greenville News reporter, posted photos of Kitts after the California native was drafted. The pictures show Kitts wearing a Raptors hat, getting emotional while repping her boyfriend's team.

