"You don't want to be here": Sarah Strong recalls the time her mom Allison Feaster shooed her away from practice

Allison Feaster, Sarah Strong's mom, provided valuable insights and guidance to her daughter — an influence that is evident both on and off the court. Feaster has always pushed Strong to be the best version of herself and has instilled in her a deep love for the game.

As a former WNBA player and current Boston Celtics executive, Feaster's high expectations can sometimes feel overwhelming for her daughter.

Strong reminisced with Kayla Burton in the latest episode of "Hoopin'" about a particular instance when Feaster had coached her during practice.

Burton asked Feaster whether she was able to show Strong some rebounding techniques. Feaster replied that she and Strong have only been on the court together in a teaching capacity only once.

"Yeah, I'm the child, and you're like, 'Go. You don't want to be here,'" Strong said (Timestamp: 3:33). "I was practicing with my team, and then she's like, 'Just go sit down. You don't want to be here.' I was like, 'Okay' ... I mean, both of my parents are (tough)."

Sarah Strong talks about her mom Allison Feaster's inspiring role in the NBA

Working for a team such as the Boston Celtics within the NBA is a huge responsibility. However, Allison Feaster is managing it very well — her role as Vice President of Player Development/Organizational Growth while being a supportive mom to Sarah Strong.

In the same interview, Strong also talked about how she is proud of her mom for breaking barriers, but admitted she doesn't want to follow in her footsteps.

"It’s great to see that my mom is up there and doing that type of stuff," Strong said (4:36). "I’m super proud of her. It just reminds me to work hard every day and, I don’t know, I don’t want to do that — but hopefully inspire other children and people."

Sarah Strong added that she has a different dream than her mother's — to keep playing basketball longer. The sophomore forward averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season, helping UConn win its 12th national championship.

With Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen leaving to pursue professional careers, Strong will be relied upon to take on a leadership role alongside Azzi Fudd for the Huskies this upcoming season.

