Zach Edey stats: How did the Purdue star perform against NC State?

Zach Edey once again exhibited that he is the backbone of the Purdue Boilermakers program. Edey played his first Final Four game of the NCAA Tournament in a thrilling 63-50 showdown against the NC State Wolfpack.

Edey and the Boilermakers have advanced to the national championship game. They now await the winner between UConn and Alabama. This win comes on the heels of their previous year's loss to a 16th seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Zach Edey's stat against NC State in the Final Four

Against NC State, Zach Edey scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and recorded 4 assists, along with 2 blocked shots, and 5 turnovers. However, he faced difficulties early in the second half, going over 10 minutes without scoring.

His assist to Fletcher Loyer for a 3-pointer came at an important moment, halting a Wolfpack run just before halftime and securing the Boilermakers a 35-29 lead.

DJ Burns Jr. of NC State scored 8 points, shooting 4-of-10 from the field, and contributed 4 assists, 2 turnovers, and 1 blocked shot. However, early foul trouble in the first half disrupted his rhythm, and the Wolfpack struggled to create opportunities in the second half.

"Anytime your best player is unselfish, everybody gets in line," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said postgame, as per TNT Sports. "He didn't come back to win couple games in the tournament. He came back to have a chance to win a championship."

Despite not having his best game of the tournament, Zach Edey still managed to make a defensive impact. He is considered one of the most polarizing players on the NBA Draft line.

The 7-foot-4 center has raised many questions about his overall impact while playing, especially as a professional player. As per Sports Illustrated, his stocks have been all over the place, previously testing his waters in the drafts before returning to Purdue.

Despite that, Zach Edey seemingly does not have his focus set on the draft yet, as he prepares to play his late college game for the ultimate prize in just a few days. While the NCAA Tournament is not the sole determinant of the draft, an impressive performance leading to victory could undoubtedly boost his draft prospects.