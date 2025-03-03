"Nothing to do with her music or personal life": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia clears the air on LSU star's absence vs Ole Miss

Flau'jae Johnson missed LSU's regular season finale against the Ole Miss Rebels. It was the first game that the superstar guard missed in the 2024/25 college basketball season.

Following the news of her absence, Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, took to Instagram to explain Flau'jae Johnson's absence,

She posted a screenshot of the LSU injury report and this caption:

"I'm speaking from my heart, and most like for every athletes parent during this time. I want to give you a glimpse into the life of my incredible daughter, Flau'jae."

She continued:

"As a dedicated athlete, she pours her heart and soul into every game, every practice, and every moment on the court. But being an elite athlete comes with a price, the physical toll it takes on your body is real. Today, she's facing a tough decision to prioritize her body's recovery over her desire to play.

"Despite her desire to continue to push through for her team. Those close to her know she puts in extraordinary effort, often being the first in the gym and last to leave. With her own trainer in New Orleans, she's always striving to improve. So let me tell you, it's not a decision she's taking lightly."

Kia Brooks went on:

"It’s my job to support her every step of the way. And I want to assure you that this decision has nothing to do with her music or personal life. It's simply about taking care of herself, about acknowledging that she's human and not invincible."

The Tigers missed Johnson's shot-making and elite creation as they went down 77-85 against the Ole Miss Rebels. Mikaylah Williams stepped up to score 25 points in the loss, but Ole Miss seemed to have a field day attacking the perimeter. LSU fans will now begin an anxious wait to know when Johnson will return to the court.

What's next for Flau'jae Johnson and LSU?

Kia Brooks clarified that Flau'jae Johnson's absence was not down to personal reasons or her prioritizing her music career. Instead she needs to recover from an undisclosed injury suffered in the loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Hence, Johnson will continue to be on the sidelines as her teammates aim to return to winning ways. The Tigers will rely on co-star Aneesah Morrow to handle the scoring workload for the foreseeable future. Aneesah Morrow is averaging 17.8 points, 14.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

The Tigers have their work cut out against future opponents, as evidenced by their loss to an unranked Ole Miss Rebels side.

