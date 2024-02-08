Notre Dame vs Duke Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 7 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night to take on the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils in Atlantic Coast Conference action. The game will tipoff at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Fighting Irish (7-15, 2-9 ACC) are on a six-game losing streak after a 70-60 road loss against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. The Blue Devils (16-5, 7-3) are coming off a 93-84 road loss on Saturday against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Notre Dame vs. Duke betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Notre Dame Fighting Irish +16.5 (-105) Over 134.5 (-105) +1000 Duke Blue Devils -16.5 (-115) Under 134.5 (-115) -1800

Notre Dame vs. Duke head-to-head

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Duke Blue Devils are facing off for the 39th time, and this matchup has been extremely one-sided. The Blue Devils hold a massive 30-8 record against the Fighting Irish.

The last game on Feb. 14, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium, saw Duke win 68-64 at home.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Duke

This ACC matchup will air on both linear television and streaming. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Notre Dame vs. Duke key injuries

Notre Dame

No injuries to report

Duke

Center Christian Reeves: Ankle (OUT)

Guard Jaden Schutt: Redshirt (OUT)

Notre Dame vs. Duke: Best picks and prediction

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are struggling this season and will not be able to compete with the Duke Blue Devils, a top-10 program in college basketball. Duke is coming off a loss and will want to get back in the win column to avoid a significant drop in the AP Poll.

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski has been one of the more significant players in the nation as he shoots 50.6% from the floor, 35.6% from the 3-point line and 65.5% from the free-throw line. The Bue Devils center has done well, averaging 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.

Go with the Duke Blue Devils to cover the spread at home, as we expect them to bounce back and dominate in this game.

Pick: Duke Blue Devils -16.5 (-115)

