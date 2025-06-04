Oklahoma basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

The Oklahoma Sooners failed to capitalize on Jeremiah Fears' arrival, losing to the UConn Huskies in the first round of this year's March Madness. Fears has since declared for the 2025 NBA draft, leaving coach Porter Moser with a big hole on his roster heading into next season. Here's a rundown of the Sooners' significantly revamped lineup in the 2025-26 campaign.

Oklahoma Season Review

It wasn't just Jeremiah Fears who left the Oklahoma Sooners after the 2024-25 season. Six players used up their eligibility in the previous campaign - Sam Godwin, Jalon Moore, Glenn Taylor Jr., Kobe Elvis, Jake Moser and Brycen Goodine. Yaya Keita, Duke Miles, Jacolb Fredson-Cole and Luke Northweather also departed through the transfer portal.

Porter Moser has been busy this offseason strengthening the Sooners' lineup, securing the commitments of Derrion Reid, Xzayvier Brown, Nijel Pack and Tae Davis.

Starters

Guard: Nijel Pack

Nijel Pack (#24) of the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on January 6, 2024 in Winston-Salem, NC. Photo: Getty

Nijel Pack joined the Sooners through the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. Pack will use his medical redshirt after playing just nine games for the Hurricanes last season due to a foot injury. He posted solid numbers during that brief stint, averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 dimes and 3.0 boards in the 2024-25 season.

Pack has averaged in double figures in each of his past five seasons in the NCAA. Porter Moser will look for Pack to provide some offense for Oklahoma with Fears now bound for the NBA.

Guard: Xzayvier Brown

Xzayvier Brown dazzled in his sophomore season with Saint Joseph's. He led the Hawks in scoring and assists, averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 dimes through 32 games in the 2024-25 season.

Brown also displayed his defensive prowess, averaging a team-best 1.5 steals. The talented guard's stellar two-way play attracted the attention of Porter Moser, who convinced the incoming junior to transfer to Oklahoma.

Forward: Derrion Reid

Derrion Reid #35 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during a practice session ahead of their Sweet 16 game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Photo: Getty

Derrion Reid moved to Oklahoma after spending just one season with Alabama. He helped the Crimson Tide reach the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 6.0 points and 2.8 boards through 24 games. He will look to get more playing time under coach Porter Moser after starting just three games in his freshman year at Alabama.

Forward: Tae Davis

Tae Davis transferred to Oklahoma after impressing in his junior season with Notre Dame. He posted career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists, averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.8 dimes through 33 games for the Fighting Irish in the 2024-25 season.

Davis showed his offensive prowess last season, each scoring 27 points in the games against Buffalo and Georgia Tech. He finished his second season with the Fighting Irish as their second-leading scorer, trailing only Markus Burton.

Center: Mohamed Wague

Mohamed Wague is one of the few players who will return to the Sooners for the upcoming season after obtaining an extra year of eligibility. He played 33 games last season, averaging 3.9 points and 3.1 boards in his senior year.

Wague showed what he is capable of in Oklahoma's first-round showdown against UConn in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, scoring nine points and grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. The departures of Sam Godwin, Jalon Moore, Yaya Keita and Luke Northweather could provide a pathway for Wague to get more starts under Moser.

Rotation Players

Dayton Forsythe, Jadon Jones, Kuol Atak and Jeff Nwankwo will return to Oklahoma next season, providing much-needed depth to Moser's lineup. The Sooners have also landed several talented prospects in the Class of 2025, including Kai Rogers, Alec Blair, Andreas Holst and Jake Hansen.

Impact Players

Porter Moser will rely on the players he got through the transfer portal this coming season. Xzayvier Brown, Nijel Pack and Tae Davis have been offensive stalwarts in their previous schools. They are expected to carry the scoring load for the Sooners in the 2025-26 NCAA campaign.

