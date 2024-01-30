Oklahoma vs Kansas State Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The 23rd-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats will meet in Big 12 action at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. The opening tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) are losers of two straight after an 85-84 home loss against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. The Wildcats (14-6, 4-3) also have lost the last two games and are coming off Saturday's 74-52 road loss against the Houston Cougars.

Also Read: 2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 13: Updated NCAAB Rankings

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Oklahoma Sooners +2.5 (-105) Over 138.5 (-115) +130 Kansas State Wildcats -2.5 (-115) Under 138.5 (-105) -150

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State head-to-head

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats are extremely familiar with one another as these teams played 217 times heading into today's game. The Sooners hold a 113-104 all-time record, and the Wildcats won the most recent game with an 85-69 home win on March 1, 2023.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

This game will be available on linear television as well as streaming. The game will be on the Big 12 Network and can be streamed through Fubo, ESPN+ and YouTube TV.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State key injuries

Oklahoma

No injuries to report

Kansas State

Guard Ques Glover: Knee (OUT)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Best picks and prediction

Even though the Oklahoma Sooners have fallen significantly in the AP Poll this week, they are far and away the better team in this matchup. When looking at the offenses as of late, it is proven there is a major difference as the Sooners are averaging 72.5 points in their previous four games while the Wildcats are scoring 63.2 points in the last five.

Junior guard Javian McCollum has shown the ability to be a dominant player, averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.7 minutes. He has also been shown to be an effective scorer, with a 43.1/35.9/91.5 shooting split.

Oklahoma has been better at covering the spread as it has an 11-9 ATS record compared to Kansas State's 10-10 ATS. All in all, go with the Oklahoma Sooners to cover the spread and begin climbing back up the AP Poll rankings.

Pick: Oklahoma Sooners +2.5 (-115)

Also Read: Marquette vs Villanova Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks 0 Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24