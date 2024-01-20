Penn State vs Ohio State basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have a Big Ten Conference matchup inside the Value City Arena on Saturday afternoon between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions (9-9, 3-4 in the Big Ten) are doing a decent job as they are coming off an 87-83 home victory against the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday. The Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4) are currently on a three-game losing streak after a 73-65 road loss on Monday against the Michigan Wolverines.

Penn State vs. Ohio State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Penn State Nittany Lions +9.5 (-105) Over 151.5 (-105) +380 Ohio State Buckeyes -9.5 (-115) Under 151.5 (-115) -500

Penn State vs. Ohio State head-to-head

This marks the 38th meeting between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes have dominated the all-time series, winning 27 of 37 games. However, the Nittany Lions are on a roll, having won their previous three games, including an 83-60 home triumph on December 9 of this season.

Where to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State?

This game will be airing on the Big Ten Network on linear television. In addition, you can also stream the game on YouTube TV and the ESPN+ app.

Penn State vs. Ohio State key injuries

Penn State

No injuries to report

Ohio State

Forward Owen Spencer: Undisclosed (OUT)

Penn State vs. Ohio State: Best picks and prediction

The Penn State Nittany Lions may have had recent success against the Ohio State Buckeyes but the Buckeyes are still a better program. When looking at the defensive numbers throughout the season, there is a clear divide between these programs.

The Buckeyes are fourth in the Big Ten, allowing just 66.5 points per game compared to the Nittany Lions giving up 74.1 points per game, which is 11th in the conference thus far.

On the offensive side of things, Ohio State will lean on the scoring prowess of sophomore guard Bruce Thornton, who is averaging 16.8 ppg, 3.1 RPG, 4.2 apg and 1.4 spg this season. He has been shooting the ball at a decent clip, with a 42.6/33.0/81.4 shooting split thus far.

Go with the Ohio State Buckeyes to win by double digits at home.

Pick: Ohio State Buckeyes, -9.5 (-115)

