Probable NBA landing spots for Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis

Maxwell Lewis saw an increase in his minutes and value for the Pepperdine Waves after a disappointing first season, and he made the best of it. Lewis declared for the 2023 NBA draft class and is now an intriguing option for a few NBA teams.

The Hornets look like the most likely destination for Lewis, who is being mocked as a late first-round or early second-round pick. The Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers have also been credited with an interest in the Waves' player.

Extremely talented with serious upside. Can become a great piece if an NBA team allows the tools to come together



Maxwell Lewis and his NBA draft projections

The teams with a realistic chance at bagging the Waves' man seem to be the Charlotte Hornets, Portland and the Kings.

Charlotte has a strong hand in this year's picks with, among others, the number two, which they'll use to pick either Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson. The intrigue lies in their other picks, from 27, 34, 39 and 41, with a fascinating spread.

Maxwell Lewis #24 of the Pepperdine Waves attempts a scoop shot

Portland has the third overall pick and the 23rd, which is the sweet spot where Lewis could land.

The Sacramento Kings could also realistically have picks in Maxwell's range with the 24th, 38th and 54th, which covers his potential range pretty well.

Strengths and weaknesses

Maxwell Lewis is one of those players who pass the defensive eye test, and one can tell exactly where their value lies. In Lewis' case, his defensive aptitude is top-notch, and his intensity will make him an NBA regular for years.

The 20-year-old has shown enough to predict that the step up to the NBA won't be as jarring defensively as it usually is for young players. He shows incredible discipline to stay out of foul trouble while still being a menace to opponents.

Lewis' 6'7 size also means he is a very efficient wing defender, but since he is athletic and quick, he can defend up and down the line. This versatility will help him assimilate into the league more quickly as well.

Maxwell Lewis #24 of the Pepperdine Waves takes a shot

Maxwell Lewis' statistics this past season were also commendable, with an average of 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game. The Las Vegas, Nevada native shot 46.9% from the field and scored 20 or more points thirteen times, scoring him an All-WCC second-team selection.

Lewis tended to break down defenders one versus one more as the season progressed, aiding his three-point shooting, which showed much potential (35%).

He doesn't always make the right decision with the ball in hand, whether in choosing a shot or pass selection. Lewis also turned over the ball a bit too much, averaging three turnovers a game. These are minor issues that can be coached and polished over time.

