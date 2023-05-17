Looking at Scoot Henderson's NBA comparison with 5 all-time legends ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

This year, Scoot Henderson is projected to be one of the top picks in the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-2 guard spent this season in the G-League, where he averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. As he gets ready to make the jump to the NBA, here are some player comparisons for the young guard.

5 NBA comparisons for Scoot Henderson ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

1) Russell Westbrook

One of the first comparisons for Scoot Henderson is a future Hall of Fame. When looking at his game, it's evident that there are shades of Russell Westbrook in there.

For starters, Henderson is a point guard who can do a little bit of everything on the floor. Despite being slightly undersized, he is able to impact the game in a variety of ways. Add this to his NBA-ready athleticism, and he draws a lot of similarities to Westbrook.

2) Ja Morant

Whenever an athletic guard comes throught the pipeline now, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will always be an instant comparison.

Scoot Henderson has shades of Morant in him, but one major difference is his frame. Morant has a slim build to him, while Henderson's body is ready for NBA athletes.

As far as their similarities go, Henderson is able to easily blow by defenders and is an acrobatic finisher at the rim.

3) Derrick Rose

Before Morant, Derrick Rose was the player guick guards got compared to. Among all these players, pre-injury D Rose might be the best comparison for Scoot Henderson.

Both players are explosive attacking the rim, and while their jump shot isn't the best, they are still able to let it fly from anywhere. Once Henderson steps foot on an NBA court, this is the player he is most likely to resemble.

4) Donovan Mitchell

It is not an exact comparison, but Henderson can be compared to Donovan Mitchell in some aspects. He has the Cleveland Cavaliers star's two-way ability, and is just as fierce when attacking the rim.

The glaring difference between these two is the ability to score on all three levels. Henderson is capable of shooting from deep, but his effectiveness out there is nowhere near to the degree as Mitchell's.

5) LeBron James

It's a bit of a stretch, but a case can be made that Henderson has some similarities with LeBron James. The main being that they are do-it-all players that are nearly impossible to stop when getting downhill.

Obviously, Henderson is not a 6-foot-8 forward doing this, but there are pieces to his game that are LeBron-esq.

