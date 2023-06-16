NBA Rumors- The Sacramento Kings are targeting Eastern Conference stars OG Anunoby and Bradley Beal

The Sacramento Kings, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs, could be looking to retool with OG Anunoby and Bradley Beal. The Toronto Raptors (Anunoby) and the Washington Wizards (Beal) could be planning to reshape their respective rosters and make both players available via trade.

Shams Charania had this to report about Sacramento’s interest in Beal:

“Another team that’s had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and @sam_amick. It’s believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Another team that’s had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and @sam_amick . It’s believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides. Another team that’s had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and @sam_amick. It’s believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides.

The Sacramento Kings don’t want to move All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Landing Beal, who is only 29 and still has three years left on his contract, could be just a pipe dream. Sacramento’s best offer will have to include Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, the 24th pick of the 2023 draft and another first-round pick in 2025.

The Washington Wizards will surely want more for Beal, who is a three-time All-Star and still in the prime years of his career. Unless a team or two is added, Beal to the Kings looks almost impossible.

The Kings, however, could be luckier with the Toronto Raptors’ OG Anunoby than with Beal. Toronto, who has a new coach, could start a rebuild centered around former Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes. If they trade Pascal Siakam, Anunoby could not be far behind the exit door.

Anunoby has one year left in his contract before a player option could allow him to leave the Raptors as an unrestricted free agent. Toronto might want to capitalize on the robust market for one of the NBA’s best and most versatile defenders.

The Sacramento Kings could trade Keegan Murray for OG Anunoby to improve their defense and championship pedigree. Matt George of Locked on Kings via ESPN 1320 Sacramento had this to say about a potential deal:

“I know for a fact that the Sacramento Kings view Keegan Murray as a future All-Star. The Sacramento Kings view Keegan Murray as the third part of a Big Three in Sacramento with Fox and Sabonis.

"If they trade Keegan for OG, they [Kings] then believe that OG is that guy. They believe that OG is an All-Star. They believe that OG is the third part of a Big Three, which maybe he could be."

The Sacramento Kings could shore up their defense without giving up Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray seemed to disappear on numerous occasions against the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. After averaging 12.2 points on 45.3% shooting, including 41.1% from deep, Murray struggled in the postseason.

Versus the veteran Bay Area team, Murray averaged just 9.7 points, hitting 44.8% of his shots and only 37.5% of his three-pointers. The Warriors repeatedly hunted him on defense, putting pressure on the Sacramento Kings’ interior to cover up for some of his lapses.

If the Kings want to shore up their defense without giving up on Keegan Murray’s potential, they could look for veteran help elsewhere. It doesn’t have to be in the mold of an OG Anunoby, who could break out as an All-Star.

🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers Gary Trent Jr. on free agency: “it’s gon be what it’s gon be” and “It’s a business” multiple times in 45 secs Gary Trent Jr. on free agency: “it’s gon be what it’s gon be” and “It’s a business” multiple times in 45 secs https://t.co/A7nbEf4494

Murray is barely scratching the surface of his potential. He is versatile with the kind of stroke from behind the arc that teams covet in the NBA. Veterans like Gary Trent Jr., Patrick Beverley and even Dillon Brooks could be a few of the options they can look at.

Also read: NBA Rumors- Toronto Raptors are very keen on moving into the Top 3 of the 2023 Draft

Poll : 0 votes