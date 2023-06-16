NBA Rumors- Toronto Raptors are very keen on moving into the Top 3 of the 2023 Draft

The Toronto Raptors, who own the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, could move several spots up the Top 3. Toronto could be looking at a major rebuild with the firing of Nick Nurse and the free agency of former All-Star guard Fred Van Vleet.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer had this to say about a possible bold move by the Raptors to go higher in the draft:

“Sources say the Raptors and Wizards have also explored trades to move up into the top three.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Raptors have explored trades to move up into the top three, per @KevinOConnorNBA The Raptors have explored trades to move up into the top three, per @KevinOConnorNBA https://t.co/c6NHjTn2Xt

The Raptors will have the chance to draft either Brandon Miller of Alabama or G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson. While the Charlotte Hornets seem intent on getting Miller, the Portland Trail Blazers might be swayed to trade Henderson.

Portland has Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons in the lineup, which will make Henderson’s presence somewhat questionable. The Blazers could also trade Simons and still draft Henderson.

The Toronto Raptors could put a package together that’s centered around two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam. “Spicy P,” will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. He is only 29 years old and will still have several more prime years ahead of him.

Siakam and the 13th pick of the draft might be enough to get the deal done. The Raptors could also include a 2025 first-round pick if they are desperate to get Miller or Henderson.

The Toronto Raptors, with new coach Darko Rajakovic, could build around the Top 3 pick and former Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes.

The Toronto Raptors are looking at other potential big moves throughout the roster

Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri has been known to make some bold moves. He sanctioned the trade for Kawhi Leonard at the expense of longtime fan-favorite DeMar DeRozan. Leonard’s one-year stay was the biggest reason the Raptors have one NBA championship to be proud of.

The team could make a few roster moves in the offseason. Besides Pascal Siakam, the Raptors will have to decide on the future of Gary Trent Jr. and O.G. Anunoby. Trent Jr. has until June 20 to opt into his player option. He becomes an unrestricted free agent if he declines the 2023-24 season. A sign-and-trade deal for Trent Jr. could be on the cards.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via REPORT: The Pelicans are “one of the teams” that have shown interest in OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr.(via @ScoopB REPORT: The Pelicans are “one of the teams” that have shown interest in OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr.(via @ScoopB) https://t.co/4OB5mhkBLk

Anunoby, on the other hand, also has a player option after next season. The elite defender has reportedly been on the radar of several teams who are looking to become elite title contenders.

Trading both for future draft picks could signal a new start for the team. They still have Scottie Barnes and whoever they can get with the 13th pick this year or the Top 3 if they can move up.

Also read: Who is Toronto Raptors' new head coach, Darko Rajakovic? Taking a look at his career

Poll : 0 votes