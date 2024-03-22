Purdue vs Grambling State Predictions, Odds and Picks - Mar. 22 | March Madness 

We have a major game in the first round of the Midwest Region in the 2024 NCAA Tournament this evening between the 16th-seeded Grambling State Tigers and the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding this game for both sides so let's take a deeper dive into these teams and figure out which side we should be backing.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Grambling State Tigers betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Purdue Boilermakers -27.5 (-105) Over 138.5 (-115) -7500 Grambling State Tigers +27.5 (-115) Under 138.5 (-105) +2000

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Grambling State Tigers head-to-head

March Madness provides us with a lot of games that we are not used to seeing with non-conference opponents of all levels facing off. However, the Purdue Boilermakers and Grambling State Tigers did face off once before.

Their only other game was on Nov. 20, 2014, in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers laid it on thick with an 82-30 blowout home victory.

Where to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Grambling State Tigers

This NCAA Tournament game is going to be available for streaming and on linear television. It will be broadcast on TBS, while it can also be streamed on YouTube TV, Hulu and Fubo.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Grambling State Tigers: Best picks and prediction

The spread feels like way too high of a number to be comfortable with in the NCAA Tournament so instead of the spread, we will be looking at the total.

Throughout the season thus far, both programs have been getting a hand in the opposing shooter's face and forcing misses.

The Tigers rank 151st in the NCAA with a 43.7 field goal percentage against, while the Boilermakers are 52nd in the sport with a 41.9 opposing shooting percentage.

These programs also play with less pace than many teams in the country and that limits the number of shots. Grambling State is 288th in college basketball with 68.4 possessions per game this season, while Purdue is closer to the median as they rank 163rd with 70.9 possessions per game.

These teams should be able to keep this game low-scoring so under 138.5 points seems to be the best play to make here.

Pick: Under 138.5 (-105)

