Rick Barnes Final Four record: Exploring Tennessee HC's March Madness success 

Rick Barnes and the second-seeded Tennessee Volunteers are one win away from reaching the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after they defeated the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats 78-65 in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Standing in their way are the top-seeded Houston Cougars, who booked their spot in the Elite Eight with a thrilling 62-60 victory over the fourth-seeded Purdue Boilermakers. Tennessee and Houston's Elite Eight showdown will take place on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Rick Barnes' Final Four record

Rick Barnes has a 0-1 record in his Final Four career. He last reached this stage of the NCAA Tournament in 2003, when he was the coach of the Texas Longhorns. He failed to advance to the national championship game, however, losing 95-84 to Carmelo Anthony and the Syracuse Orange.

How many Final Fours has Rick Barnes been to?

Barnes has reached the Final Four just once in his storied coaching career. He helped top-seeded Texas beat UNC Asheville, Purdue, UConn and Michigan State in the South Regional bracket of the 2003 NCAA Tournament to book the Longhorns' first Final Four appearance since 1947.

Barnes failed to reach the Final Four during his coaching stints at George Mason, Providence and Clemson. He came close to securing his first Final Four berth with Tennessee last year, losing to Zach Edey and the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Has Rick Barnes won a National Championship?

Rick Barnes has not won an NCAA title in his coaching career. He also has not reached the national championship game, with Texas' 2003 Final Four appearance his best finish as coach.

How many times has Tennessee won March Madness?

The Tennessee Volunteers have not won the NCAA Men's Tournament in program history. The Vols have no Final Four appearances either, with their best finish in March Madness coming in 2010, 2024 and 2025 when they reached the Elite Eight stage.

Who is the winningest coach in Tennessee basketball history?

Ray Mears holds the record for most wins by a Tennessee coach, amassing 278 wins from 1962 to 1977. He also has the highest winning percentage among Tennessee coaches, posting a .713 winning clip in his 15-season reign at Knoxville.

The Tennessee Volunteers huddle up before the second-round game against the UCLA Bruins in the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena on March 22, 2025. Photo: Getty

Barnes is closing in on Mears' record, racking up 232 wins thus far. He has a .682 winning percentage in 10 seasons as Tennessee coach, recording 108 defeats in 340 games.

