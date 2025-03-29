Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife La La Anthony spotted together for son Kiyan Anthony's "The Throne" game

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, headlined Lutheran High School’s campaign in The Throne basketball tournament. With seven other teams, the Crusaders hoped to rule the field in what is one of the most highly coveted leagues for high school hoopers.

Fans trooped to East Rutherford, New Jersey to watch the event sponsored by the NBA Players Association and Gold Level Sports and Entertainment.

Kiyan’s parents, the New York Knicks legend and his ex-wife, attended the semifinal game between Lutheran High and Brennan. The Crusaders earned the spot after eking past Highland (VA) 56-55 in the elimination round.

Before the Crusaders took on the Bears, the former power couple entered the venue to watch the action.

With his parents eagerly watching at courtside, Kiyan Anthony powered the Crusaders to a dominating 83-56 win over the Bears. Anthony had 17 points, one rebound and one assist. Lutheran High also got solid contributions from Kayden and Dylan Mingo, who combined for 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The Crusaders will meet the Eagles, who beat the Cardinals 84-51, in the championship on Saturday.

Kiyan Anthony recently torched Carmelo Anthony’s former team in the Nike EYBL

Over two decades ago, Carmelo Anthony was the pride of Oak Hill Academy. In 2022, the future NBA superstar led the school to a 32-1 record behind his sizzling 21.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game averages.

When Oak Hill took on Lutheran High early in March, Anthony was squarely on his son, Kiyan Anthony’s side. The youngster made his dad proud by delivering the best performance in that game. Kiyan finished the game with a game-high 25 points to lead the Crusaders to a 71-61 win.

The former NBA star was engaged throughout the game. He got up from time to time to shout instructions from the sidelines. When Lutheran scored key baskets, he cheered on for his son's team.

The Anthonys’ alliances will align once the high school basketball star begins his collegiate career. He announced his decision to join Syracuse, the program Carmelo Anthony led to the 2003 NCAA championship.

