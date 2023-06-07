Ricky Council IV 2023 NBA Draft prediction: Where will the Razorbacks' guard land?

With his head of conspicuous locs bobbing one way then the other and a name like an astronaut, Ricky Council is a hard man to miss once he steps onto the court. A perpetual blur of motion, always darting into the lane and moving off of screens, creating space for both himself and his teammates, he is one of the more exciting talents that has declared for this year's draft.

Never short on confidence, Council recently held a workout with The Washington Wizards and The Indiana Pacers, perhaps giving us a peek at the type of teams that could go for a talent like him. He has already shown mental strength belying his tender age, deciding to transfer from Wichita State to Arkansas in the off-season, where he took his game to the next level.

Ja Morant 2.0?

We've all become wary of comparing players who have only played college basketball to established NBA stars, but the comparisons, in this case, don't seem too far-fetched. His finishing at the rim has drawn comparisons to the athletic and explosive Ja Morant, with athletic, mind-blowing finishes a huge part of his repertoire.

He is fleet of foot, can move well across the floor, and by God, can he erupt! For a player who is always darting into space, he is pretty diligent in his defensive duties, showing just the right amount of aggression that doesn't get him into foul trouble often.

This season, he put up a more than decent 16.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists which ranks him pretty competitively in this draft class. Not only is he an exciting player to watch, but he also handles the ball with a dexterity that belies his 6'6 frame and has a well-developed vision that leads to him playing with teammates in the most audacious manner possible.

He has shown a new dimension this season by bearing the scoring burden for The Razorbacks after star Nick Smith Jr who's also part of this year's draft class, got injured. Council was named sixth man of the year just last year at Wichita State, and he has shown his flexibility by taking on the roles that his teams have needed most and executing effortlessly.

Mavs/Magic Draft @MavsDraft Ricky Council is one of the better slashers among wings in the draft. Shot 56% at the rim in the half-court, and with outstanding handles & a quick first step, along with acrobatic finishing ability, this should translate in NBA spacing. He also has a great pump fake & hesi Ricky Council is one of the better slashers among wings in the draft. Shot 56% at the rim in the half-court, and with outstanding handles & a quick first step, along with acrobatic finishing ability, this should translate in NBA spacing. He also has a great pump fake & hesi https://t.co/4XwlpkTMuv

Which NBA teams could Council join?

Fans of The Dallas Mavericks are already clamoring for his signature as the perfect foil for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but various projections put him firmly as a top second-round pick. The teams that have been touted as serious potential destinations include; The Lakers, Spurs, and Denver Nuggets. Though the most talked about team with relation to Council's future has been The Washington Wizards, with whom he's already held a trial.

