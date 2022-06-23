Johnny Davis, Shaedon Sharpe and more: 5 probable selections for the Washington Wizards' No. 10 draft pick

The Washington Wizards are looking to find themselves another piece to the puzzle in the draft. Washington has a roster full of talent, but they could use another boost to get the team back on track.

The Wizards have the 10th selection in this year's draft. Although Washington has several intriguing young pieces, it remains to be seen which direction they'll take in Thursday's draft.

Let's take a look at five potential options for the Washington Wizards with the 10th pick.

Five draft options for the Washington Wizards

#1 Johnny Davis

Iowa State vs. Wisconsin

While the Washington Wizards can go in a number of different directions, the best player available will likely be too enticing to pass up.

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis could be one of those options. Although the Wizards are rumored to be re-signing Bradley Beal this offseason, they still need backcourt depth.

NBA @NBA



See where he lands in the

Tomorrow at 8 PM ET on ABC & ESPN 2022 #NBADraft Prospect Johnny Davis is looking to make an immediate impact with his two-way play and defensive intensity.

After averaging just 7.0 points per game for Wisconsin as a freshman, Johnny Davis saw his game take off to another level this year. He averaged 19.7 points per game. Davis has the two-way potential and outstanding defensive ability to carve out a lengthy career at the NBA level.

#2 Shaedon Sharpe

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe.

If the board plays out in a specific way, Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe could be available when the Washington Wizards are up. The athletic combo guard is the "mystery man" of the draft.

Sharpe enrolled in Kentucky in the middle of the year but ended up not playing in a single game. One of the top prospects in the high school ranks, Sharpe has a freakish combination of explosiveness and athleticism.

His tools are legit and Sharpe has superstar upside. He would be too good of a value for the Wizards to pass up.

#3 AJ Griffin

Duke Blue Devils freshman AJ Griffin.

The Washington Wizards could also look to fill out the rest of their rotation with the 10th pick. One option that could be on the board is Duke freshman wing AJ Griffin. The six-foot-six wing would give the Wizards another dangerous floor spacer, as Griffin has the ability to light it up from beyond NBA range.

Griffin started off the season slowly for the Blue Devils, but started to show impressive signs throughout the rest of the regular season. The wing has serious upside, and the Wizards could use his abilities.

#4 Jeremy Sochan

Baylor Bears freshman forward Jeremy Sochan.

One of the most popular names around the NBA throughout the pre-draft process has been Baylor Bears freshman Jeremy Sochan. The talented forward has become a hot commodity. Sochan has now found himself as a favorite to hear his name called somewhere in the lottery.

NBA teams are always hunting for versatility, and Sochan has the potential to be one of the most versatile players in this class. Sochan could give the Wizards another elite defender with playmaking ability.

#5 Jalen Duren

Memphis Tigers big man Jalen Duren.

The Washington Wizards could also find themselves in a position to target the best player available with the 10th pick. Although it might not be much of an "obvious" need, the Wizards could take a look at adding a talented big man.

James Plowright @British_Buzz Jalen Duren isn’t disclosing which teams he’s worked out for or been in contact with. Says he “hasn’t spoken to them (teams) and received permission to share that information”. Mentioned several times he blessed to be in the position and will fit in anywhere Jalen Duren isn’t disclosing which teams he’s worked out for or been in contact with. Says he “hasn’t spoken to them (teams) and received permission to share that information”. Mentioned several times he blessed to be in the position and will fit in anywhere https://t.co/hQfswRluVz

Memphis Tigers freshman Jalen Duren has become one of the more fascinating prospects in this class. At six-foot-10, 250 pounds, Duren has the athleticism and freakish explosiveness to turn into a serious two-way weapon in the NBA.

A lob threat with the ability to be a force in the paint, Duren would give the Wizards a potential defensive anchor in the middle.

