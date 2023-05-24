Is Ja Morant leaving NBA? New Instagram story has fans worried

Ja Morant has been one of the most controversial NBA players over the past few months. He was suspended by the league for flashing a gun on an Instagram Live video, but there is a chance that he's also leaving the NBA.

Morant recently posted several cryptic Instagram stories. His last story, which is now deleted, showed a picture of him being interviewed with a caption that says "bye."

Many NBA fans are confused about the meaning behind the Instagram story. However, some believe that Ja Morant is leaving the NBA, although this hasn't been confirmed yet. Chances are that the Memphis Grizzlies guard will simply leave social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ja Morant is likely not leaving the NBA, but he might be leaving social media

Social media is a major reason why Morant got into trouble. Visiting strip clubs and flashing guns might be frowned upon, but it's not illegal. However, the superstar guard flashed his gun on Instagram, where he is followed by nearly 10 million people, which is not acceptable.

His latest story has worried many basketball fans. There is a theory that Ja Morant is leaving the NBA, although the 23-year-old star hasn't confirmed anything. His latest posts are quite mysterious, and no one really knows what they mean.

To make the situation worse, Morant has also posted pictures of his family members on his Instagram.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



And then a final story saying ‘bye’ with a photo of a NBA On TNT microphone Ja Morant posted a series of IG stories saying ‘love ya’ to his mom, dad and daughter.And then a final story saying ‘bye’ with a photo of a NBA On TNT microphone Ja Morant posted a series of IG stories saying ‘love ya’ to his mom, dad and daughter. And then a final story saying ‘bye’ with a photo of a NBA On TNT microphone 👀 https://t.co/qsXwE8tx02

Morant posted pictures of his sister, mother, father and his daughter, saying that he loves them. His last Instagram story simply showed a picture of him and had "bye" as its caption, which is why many NBA fans started to worry about the superstar.

You may be interested in reading: Ja Morant could reportedly receive year’s NBA suspension after latest gun incident (Exclusive)

His latest story, which is now deleted, could mean a number of things. It could mean that he's leaving the NBA or leaving social media. However, some fans worry that the Memphis Grizzlies star might be having suicidal thoughts as well.

Morant had a very controversial season with the Grizzlies (Image via Getty Images)

While some basketball fans believe that the superstar guard is simply seeking attention, he may not be in a good place. However, he's taken his Instagram stories down, which might be a positive sign.

You may be interested in reading: "I think Commissioner Silver needs to send a clear message": Amin Elhassan on latest Ja Morant IG Live gun flashing incident

The former Rookie of the Year hasn't been suspended by the NBA for his latest gun incident yet. Despite this, our sources reveal that Adam Silver and the league will deal with this problem after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Poll : 0 votes