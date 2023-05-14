"I think Commissioner Silver needs to send a clear message": Amin Elhassan on latest Ja Morant IG Live gun flashing incident

Ja Morant didn't learn his lesson. He's been one of the most controversial players during the 2022-23 season and was even suspended due to this controversy. However, it doesn't seem that he's learned anything from it.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar was seen flashing his gun on a live Instagram video once again. He did the same thing earlier in the season and was suspended for eight games because of it. However, this punishment was light.

Amin Elhassan, a popular sports analyst, believes that Adam Silver needs to send a clear message to Ja Morant. His behavior should not be tolerated, and his controversies could ruin the image of the basketball league.

Adam Silver might suspend Ja Morant once again

Ja Morant is one of the best players in the league. Not only are his stats impressive, but he's also very fun to watch. The superstar guard has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into one of the best teams in the league and deserves a lot of credit for that.

While the 23-year-old guard is an exceptional player, his incidents off the court have taken a toll on his reputation. However, he has yet to face severe consequences from the league.

Amin Elhassan believes that Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, needs to do something about this.

“I think Commissioner Silver needs to send a clear message," Elhassan said during his appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio. "The message doesn’t even need to be constitutional. Let it be challenged, let it be overturned. The message just needs to be sent: Enough.”

Considering how much the league has tolerated Morant's behavior, Silver should certainly do something about this.

The NBA has worked hard to establish its presence in almost every corner of the world. Most players are not problematic and are good role models, which is precisely how the league's biggest superstars should be perceived.

Morant could be suspended by the league once again (Image via Getty Images)

The NBA doesn't want to be affiliated with the gun culture, which is why Ja Morant could get another suspension. As a repeat offender, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar be suspended for more than eight games this time.

It will also be interesting to see if the superstar guard faces consequences from the Grizzlies.

Morant is one of the best and highest-paid players in the league. He's already lost $39 million by not making any All-NBA team, and his deal with Powerade seems to have been terminated.

If he doesn't change, the young star will likely miss out on a lot more money. Additionally, he could face more severe consequences if the NBA decides to ban him for a brief period.

