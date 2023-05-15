Ja Morant could reportedly receive year’s NBA suspension after latest gun incident (Exclusive)

Ja Morant was involved in another gun-flashing incident on Instagram Live, which is why he'll likely face severe consequences from the NBA. According to our insider, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar could face a one-year suspension.

Morant was already suspended for eight games earlier in the season, but it appears that Morant has not taken steps to remedy his behavior. Considering that the NBA doesn't want to affiliate itself with the gun culture, Adam Silver needs to send a clear message to the Grizzlies and Morant.

It's worth noting that Gilbert Arenas faced a 50-game suspension more than ten years ago due to similar circumstances, but Ja Morant may receive an even lengthier ban of 82 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Silver will likely suspend Ja Morant in June

An NBA insider told Sportskeeda that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants all public discussion of Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant to cease until after the 2023 NBA champion is crowned next month.

Sources close to Silver say the Instagram incident in question that was brought to light over the weekend will be thoroughly investigated by NBA security.

Sources also say that unless there is compelling information and evidence that indicates this video was produced well before Morant’s troubles of earlier this year that got him suspended, he might be facing an additional suspension from the NBA which could be a year away from the game.

Morant could face one of the longest suspensions in NBA history (Image via Getty Images)

We'll know who the next NBA champion is between June 9 and June 18 as that's when Game 4 and Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be held. Morant probably won't face suspension before then.

You may be interested in reading: Breaking: Ja Morant suspended from all Grizzlies activities after new video surfaces of him brandishing a gun

It's important to note that the two-time All-Star was already suspended by his team. The Memphis Grizzlies removed their star player from team activities shortly after the new video of a gun incident surfaced online.

Morant's behavior has ruined his reputation (Image via Getty Images)

Morant is undoubtedly among the top-notch players in the league, but his misconduct has severely damaged his image. Additionally, he missed out on earning $39 million by failing to secure a place in any All-NBA team.

You may be interested in reading: "I think Commissioner Silver needs to send a clear message": Amin Elhassan on latest Ja Morant IG Live gun flashing incident

Adam Silver is not typically strict when it comes to player suspensions. The initial punishment given to Morant was somewhat lenient and left some basketball fans thinking that he wasn't punished enough.

This time around, however, Silver will likely make an example out of Ja Morant and use his case as a precedent for future incidents.

Poll : 0 votes