Breaking: Ja Morant suspended from all Grizzlies activities after new video surfaces of him brandishing a gun

In a recent Instagram post, Ja Morant is seen to be holding a gun yet again despite the 8-game suspension from his previous gun incident dating back to early March of this year.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi recently tweeted an update regarding the situation as the NBA has decided to suspend Morant following the Instagram post last Saturday.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: "We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information." Two months after an 8-game league suspension for brandishing a gun in an IG video, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant appeared to do so again on Saturday. NBA says it's aware and gathering more information now.

It has been a chaotic regular season for the Memphis Grizzlies with Morant's number of off-court allegations along with the controversial statement made by the organization regarding the decision to not bring back Dillon Brooks for the next season.

Ja Morant's first gun incident

Memphis Grizzlies' Morant and Brooks

Dating back to March 2023, Ja Morant went live on Instagram while he was in a VIP area at the strip club, wherein, he showcased a firearm during the live feed, resulting in an 8-game suspension by the NBA.

He did an interview segment with ESPN's Jalen Rose before returning on the court as he he felt regret and was in remorse following the controversial incident. Morant also mentioned during the interview that the NBA and the rest of the world was going to see a different version of him on and off the court.

But after a first-round loss courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers, it didn't take long for Morant to make the same mistake twice.

