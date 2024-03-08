Robin Roberts narrates adorable Caitlin Clark childhood story amid Iowa star's WNBA draft declaration: "Her mama still has that sheet"

American television broadcaster Robin Roberts narrated an adorable childhood story about Caitlin Clark's declaration for the WNBA draft last month. She wrote in a paper that she dreamed of playing in the WNBA.

After her one-on-one interview with Clark, whose NIL value is pegged at $3.1 million by On3.com, Roberts told the hosts of ABC's "Good Morning America" about the anecdote.

"She was in the second grade," Robin Roberts, a college basketball star at Southeastern Louisiana said. "Her teacher handed out these sheets with little bubbles, and they were told to put in their goals and their dreams. Caitlin Clark wrote in the second grade ... 'Dreaming of playing one day in the WNBA,' and her mama still has that sheet with that goal."

Roberts sat down with Clark in an exclusive interview wherein they talked about breaking the all-time NCAA Division I scoring record across all genders set by LSU legend Pete Maravich and her plans for the future, particularly the WNBA.

The Iowa star told Roberts that it was difficult to declare for the WNBA and forgo her fifth year of collegiate eligibility. Clark said that there were pros and cons to both sides because she's giving up playing another year for Iowa for her dream.

"It was almost a win-win, but at the same time a lose-lose, because I was giving up something," Clark said. "I'm just kind of ready for the next chapter and the new challenge of my life."

She added that she decided to announce her plan to declare for the WNBA draft for her to have the closure she wants into the team's senior day game against Ohio State.

Clark also talked about the moment when she broke Maravich's record. She felt nothing could be better than setting the mark against the No. 2 team in the nation in a home win on the last day of the regular season.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Caitlin Clark to bring 'fire and emotion' to the WNBA

Clark was asked about what she would bring to the table when she tries her luck in the WNBA, and the Iowa star replied that it's not just the playing style but the fire and emotion she gives in every game.

"I don't get nervous for games because I just know, like, this is fun for me," she said. "People love the long shots. People love the passing. People love the fire."

Clark will next play in the March Madness and attempt to better the third-ranked Hawkeyes' runner-up finish in last year's NCAA Tournament. A month later, she will be in the WNBA draft and is expected to be selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 pick.

