Saint Louis vs VCU Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 19 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

There's an exhilarating Atlantic 10 Conference game on Friday evening between the Saint Louis Billikens and the VCU Rams inside of Stuart C. Siegel Center.

The Billikens (8-9, 1-3 in Atlantic 10) are looking to recover a 70-65 road loss against the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday. The Rams (10-7, 2-2) are on a two-game winning streak after a 71-65 road victory over the La Salle Explorers.

Saint Louis vs VCU betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Saint Louis Billikens +8.5 (-120) Over 146.5 (-115) +320 VCU Rams -8.5 (+100) Under 146.5 (-105) -400

Saint Louis vs VCU Head-to-Head

The two programs are not incredibly familiar with one another, as this will only be their 20th meeting. The Rams have dominated the matchup, leading 14-5, including the last three meetings, including a 90-78 win on neutral turf on Mar. 11, 2023 at the Barclays Center.

Where to watch Saint Louis vs VCU?

This game is going to air on linear television, on ESPN2. It will also air on the ESPN+ app, so if you are not near a television, you can still watch the game.

Saint Louis vs VCU Key Injuries

Saint Louis

Forward Abou Magassa: Eligibility (OUT)

VCU

No injuries to report

Saint Louis vs VCU: Best Picks and Prediction

Both offenses have been doing well, but there's not too big a gap as the spread indicates. Saint Louis is averaging 73.3 points in their last four games, while VCU is scoring 69.0 points in their last three outings.

Junior guard Gibson Jimerson is averaging 16.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game, shooting 38.8% from the 3-point line. With a lot of experience on the floor and continuing to play well, they should keep the game close.

There's a reason why the Saint Louis Billikens have been dominating this matchup, and they should limit the VCU Rams from getting a large lead. Don't expect the Billikens to win outright, as they are 0-5 on the road, but go with Saint Louis to cover the spread.

Pick: Saint Louis Billikens +8.5 (-120)

