San Diego State vs Colorado State Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The San Diego State Aztecs are heading to Moby Arena on Tuesday night to face the 24th-ranked Colorado State Rams. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Aztecs (16-4, 5-2 MWX) are coming off an 81-65 home victory over the Wyoming Cowboys last Tuesday. The Rams (15-5, 3-4) are on a two-game losing streak after a 79-76 overtime road loss on Saturday against the Wyoming Cowboys.

San Diego State vs Colorado State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline San Diego State Aztecs +2.5 (-110) Over 141.5 (-115) +120 Colorado State Rams -2.5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-105) -140

San Diego State vs Colorado State head-to-head

The San Diego State Aztecs and Colorado State Rams have clashed 55 times in their history. The Rams have dominated the overall series, with a 39-16 overall record against the Aztecs, including four consecutive victories. They won 64-61 at a neutral site on March 9, 2023.

Where can I watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State?

This game will be streamed on YouTube TV and Fubo. It will air on the CBS Sports Network on linear television.

San Diego State vs Colorado State key injuries

San Diego State

No injuries to report

Colorado State

No injuries to report

San Diego State vs Colorado State: Best picks and prediction

The Colorado State Rams have dominated at home, going 10-1 inside Moby Arena, while the San Diego State Aztecs have a 3-4 road record. The Aztecs will need to find another way to score consistently outside of senior forward Jaedon Lee, as the Rams should be able to restrict his output in this game.

Both teams shoot the ball well but there is a massive difference in the shooting percentage. San Diego State is connecting on 44.8% of their shots, while Colorado State is one of the most prolific offenses with 50.1% from the floor. Go with the Colorado State Rams to win by multiple possessions and easily cover the spread in this game.

Pick: Colorado State Rams, -2.5 (-110)

