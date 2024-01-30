UNC vs Georgia Tech Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In an exciting Atlantic Coast Conference action on Tuesday evening, the third-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels head to McCamish Pavilion to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Tar Heels (17-3, 9-0 ACC) are on a massive 10-game winning streak after a 75-68 road victory against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7) have lost their previous three games as they are coming off Saturday's 91-67 road loss against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Also Read: VCU vs St. Bonaventure Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline North Carolina Tar Heels -8.5 (-115) Over 152.5 (-110) -475 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +8.5 (-105) Under 152.5 (-110) +370

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech head-to-head

This is the 40th time that the UNC Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are playing against one another. The Tar Heels have led the way, as they are 26-13 against the Yellow Jackets. North Carolina has won the last three games, including on Dec. 10, 2023, when they had a 75-59 home win.

Where to watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

The matchup will be broadcast on linear television and streaming. This game will be streamed on YouTube TV, Fubo, and ESPN+ and it will air on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech key injuries

North Carolina

No injuries to report

Georgia Tech

Forward Ebenezer Dowuona: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Guard Lance Terry: Redshirt (OUT)

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Best picks and prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the most prominent college basketball programs in the nation and should control the game here. The defenses are where these two teams are on different levels, as the Tar Heels are allowing 66.0 points in their last three games while the Yellow Jackets are giving up 82.4 points in their previous five games.

The Tar Heels also have been the better rebounding team, averaging 41.3 total rebounds per game, while the Yellow Jackets are grabbing 38.2 total rebounds per game heading into this matchup.

Georgia Tech has struggled inside their home building as they are just 5-5 at home overall this season. Going up against one of the top programs in the sport will be difficult, so go with the UNC Tar Heels to cover the spread and win by double digits on the road.

Pick: UNC Tar Heels -8.5 (-115)

Also Read: Marquette vs Villanova Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24