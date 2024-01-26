San Francisco vs Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 25 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will host the San Francisco Dons at the McCarthey Athletic Center in a West Coast Conference college basketball game on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Dons (15-5, 4-1) are looking to bounce back after a 77-60 home loss against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday. The Bulldogs (13-5, 4-1) are on a two-game winning streak after a 105-63 road win on Saturday against the San Diego Toreros.

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline San Francisco Dons +9.5 (-115) Over 152.5 (-115) +360 Gonzaga Bulldogs -9.5 (-105) Under 152.5 (-105) -450

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga head-to-head

The San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are squaring off for the 55th time and this has been as one-sided as we will see. The Bulldogs hold an incredible 50-4 record against the Dons, including a 27-game winning streak. Their last matchup was on March 6, 2023, when Gonzaga had an 84-73 victory.

Where to watch San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

This game will be airing on linear television as it will be on ESPN2. Streaming will be available on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga key injuries

San Francisco

No injuries to report

Gonzaga

Guard Luka Krajnovic: Hand (OUT)

Guard Steele Venters: Knee (OUT)

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga: Best picks and prediction

There is a reason why the Gonzaga Bulldogs absolutely dominate in this matchup and that is because they are in two separate leagues right now in terms of their play. Gonzaga has been clearly the better rebounding program, as they are averaging 42.3 rebounds per game, while San Francisco is averaging 34.7 rpg.

In terms of scoring as of late, there is a huge difference as the Dons are scoring 82.3 points in their last four games while the Bulldogs are averaging 90.8 ppg in their previous five. Senior forward Anton Watson has stepped up, averaging 14.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.6 spg and 0.5 bpg in 29.6 minutes per game.

Expect the Gonzaga Bulldogs to continue rolling throughout the season and covering the spread at home in this game as they dominate inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Pick: Gonzaga Bulldogs -9.5 (-105)

