San Jose State vs Colorado State prediction, odds and picks - Feb. 9 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

An exciting Mountain West Conference game between the San Jose State Spartans and the Colorado State Rams will happen inside Moby Arena. The game will tip off on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

The Spartans (8-15, 1-9 MWC) are on a six-game losing streak after a 69-57 home loss against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday. The Rams (18-5, 6-4) are coming off a 75-62 home victory on Tuesday against the Boise State Broncos. They are on a three-game winning streak.

Also Read: Will Kansas basketball make the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Breaking down Jayhawks March Madness 2024 odds

San Jose State Spartans vs. Colorado State Rams betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline San Jose State Spartans +15.5 (-105) Over 143.5 (-105) +1100 Colorado State Rams -15.5 (-115) Under 143.5 (-115) -2000

San Jose State Spartans vs. Colorado State Rams head-to-head

These teams have played against one another 25 times before tonight's matchup, and the series has been completely one-sided.

The Rams have dominated the series, as they are 23-2 against the Spartans. However, San Jose State has won the last two games, including a 63-46 home win on Feb. 28, 2023.

Where to watch San Jose State Spartans vs. Colorado State Rams

The Spartans vs. Rams game will air on FS1 on linear television and stream on the Fox Sports app, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

San Jose State Spartans vs. Colorado State Rams critical injuries

San Jose State Spartans

Guard Latrell Davis: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Forward Robert Vaihola: Foot (OUT)

Guard Iggy Mitchell: Knee (OUT)

Colorado State Rams

No injuries to report

San Jose State Spartans vs. Colorado State Rams: Best picks and prediction

Regarding the spread records this season, San Jose State is 9-12-1 against the spread, while Colorado State is 12-9 against the spread. The defenses of late show a bit of a difference. The Spartans allowed 82.6 points in their previous five games, while the Rams allowed 64.7 points in their last three games.

Senior guard Isaiah Stevens has shown to be an elite player on the floor, as he is third in college basketball in assists. So far, he is averaging 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.2 minutes per game. His shooting has been incredible, shooting 49.3% overall, including 45.6% from beyond the arc.

Go with the Colorado State Rams to cover the spread at home in this conference game.

Pick: Colorado State Rams -15.5 (-115)

Also Read: Dayton vs VCU Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 9 | College Basketball Season 2023-24