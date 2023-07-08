Skip Bayless net worth: How much is the Undisputed host worth?

Skip Bayless is known for the FS1 show Undisputed and his legendary verbal jousting with now-former co-host Shannon Sharpe. Controversial sports opinions are his bread and butter and make him a staple of the sports world.

His career has seen him come into prominence first with the ESPN show 'First Take' alongside Stephen A. Smith before getting unleashed by FS1 on Undisputed.

Bayless has set the tone for morning talk show hosts with his passion and love for controversy and unorthodox approach to commentary. Almost every other week, there's a clip on social media of Bayless saying something incendiary, which becomes a huge talking point.

His ability to generate clicks has made him one of the most-watched sports pundits, alongside other personalities like Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith.

Bayless' salary for hosting Undisputed is reportedly $8 million a year. He renewed his contract with FS1 in 2021 for four years. His contract terms were agreed upon after it was rumored that ESPN had an interest in bringing Bayless back.

He has several notable endorsement deals, including Nike, Gatorade and New Balance. The contract details about those endorsements remain undisclosed.

His net worth is estimated to be around $17 million. It is earned from his endorsements and almost 50-year writing and sports commentating career.

Skip Bayless' claim to fame

Skip Bayless is known for criticizing Lakers great LeBron James and New York Jets Aaron Rodgers. In fact, controversy has followed him everywhere.

Although Bayless played high school baseball and basketball, he eventually became a sports reporter. He was the sports editor of Vanderbilt University's newspaper before becoming a full-time sports columnist for various papers around the country.

Bayless' partnership with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN really shoved him into the spotlight as their very obvious chemistry made the show a hit. It was considered a huge coup when FS1 managed to poach Bayless while launching Undisputed.

Over his career, he has managed to start feuds with several sports people and he has never been afraid to speak his mind about them.

Bayless announced that Undisputed was taking a two-month hiatus after being left in the lurch following Shannon Sharpe's departure. It's being reported that he's finding it difficult to get a co-host, thus necessitating the break.

Bayless isn't one to wait, as he released a video on Twitter challenging TNT commentator Charles Barkley to join him on Undisputed. The two have a lot of history of verbal jousting, with Barkley even casually threatening to kill Bayless once.

