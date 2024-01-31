South Carolina vs Tennessee Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The South Carolina Gamecocks visit Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday evening to take on the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Southeastern Conference action. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2 SEC) have won three matchups in a row as they are coming off Saturday's 72-645 home win over the Missouri Tigers. The Vols (15-4, 5-1) are on a four-game winning streak after a 75-62 road win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline South Carolina Gamecocks +13.5 (+100) Over 135.5 (-110) +700 Tennessee Volunteers -13.5 (-120) Under 135.5 (-110) -1100

South Carolina vs. Tennessee head-to-head

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers are familiar with one another, as this will be the 80th meeting between these teams. The Vols have controlled the series with a 52-28 record over the Gamecocks, including winning each of the last five games. The most recent game was on Feb. 25, 2023, when Tennessee dominated with an 85-45 home win.

Where to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee

The Gamecocks vs. the Volunteers matchup will air on the SEC Network tonight. It will also be available to stream on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee key injuries

South Carolina

Guard Myles Stute: Shoulder (OUT)

Guard Ebrima Dibba: Achilles (OUT)

Tennessee

No injuries to report

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Best picks and prediction

While the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked as a top program in college basketball, the South Carolina Gamecocks have shown the ability to compete against stiff competition. With a recent 17-point win over Kentucky, they are ready to get strong "Quad 1" victories under their belt.

Junior guard Meechie Johnson is a solid player, spending 28.5 minutes on the court and averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game. That type of player will shine in this game against a top team like Tennessee.

The sportsbooks have been overvaluing the Tennessee Volunteers this season as they are 8-10-1 against the spread, while the South Carolina Gamecocks are an incredible 15-5 against the spread entering this game. With both teams doing extremely well defensively, go with the South Carolina Gamecocks to keep this game close and cover the spread.

Pick: South Carolina Gamecocks +13.5 (+100)

