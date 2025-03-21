South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech women's basketball predictions, odds & picks for March 21 | College basketball season 2024-25

South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech is one of the matchups taking place in the first round of the women's March Madness tournament. The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (30-3) will look to get a championship run started with a dominant win over the No. 16 Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (26-5). The game is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech prediction

Looking at the matchups in the first round of the women's March Madness tournament, it is hard to find a bigger matchup than this one. Although Tennessee Tech has had a strong season, it is unlikely to stand much of a chance against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are looking to defend their 2024 national championship and look poised to be one of the top contenders again in 2025. The Gamecocks are coming off a 64-45 win over Texas in the SEC Tournament championship game.

Additionally, they have won seven games in a row. Their most recent loss was against UConn on Feb. 16, who is another one of the top contenders in the tournament.

Tennessee Tech has had a strong season and won the Ohio Valley tournament championship with an OT win over Lindenwood. However, while the Golden Eagles' record might make some fans think this matchup will be close, they should not be deceived.

The Golden Eagles have not faced a ranked opponent this season and will be mismatched against South Carolina. We predict a dominant win for the Gamecocks on Friday.

Prediction: South Carolina 91, Tennessee Tech 57

South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech odds

Moneyline: N/A (sportsbooks are not providing odds because South Carolina is such a big favorite)

Spread: South Carolina -43.5 points (-105), Tennessee Tech +43.5 points (-115)

Total: 139.5 points (110)

South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech head-to-head

South Carolina has a 4-2 edge over Tennessee Tech in the head-to-head matchups. However, the only other time they played in March Madness, Tennessee Tech came out on top. They faced in the first round in 1989, with the Golden Eagles upsetting the Gamecocks 77-73.

Where to watch South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech

Fans can tune into this game on ESPN. Alternatively, they can stream the game on Fubo TV.

South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech projected lineups

South Carolina

Sania Feagin, F

Chloe Kitts, F

Bree Hall, G

Raven Johnson, G

Te-Hina Paopao, G

Tennessee Tech

Anna Walker, F

Keeley Carter, G

Peyton Carter, G

Reghan Grimes, G

Chloe Larry, G

