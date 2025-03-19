Southern vs UC San Diego women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 19 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Southern vs UC San Diego is set to tip off on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. The Southern Jaguars (20-14) will take on the UC San Diego Tritons (20-15) in the First Four of the women's March Madness tournament. The First Four is the first round of the NCAA Tournament and determines which teams will get the final spots in the bracket.

Ad

This will be the most important game of the season for both teams. Reaching the NCAA Tournament would be a big achievement for both teams. Fortunately for fans tuning in to watch this game, it should be a battle between two healthy teams.

Southern vs UC San Diego injuries

Parker Montgomery, UC San Diego

Heading into the Southern vs UC San Diego matchup, both teams are lucky to be healthy. Neither team has dealt with major injuries throughout the season, and neither has an active injury report.

Ad

Trending

Parker Montgomery has missed some time this season because of a wrist injury. However, she appears to be fully healed and ready to compete against Southern. She only sat out one minute in the Tritons' last game against UC Davis on Saturday.

Southern vs UC San Diego prediction

Heading into the Southern vs UC San Diego matchup, both teams are vying to be the last seed in the NCAA Tournament. The teams have had middling seasons, but Southern had a strong finish. The Jaguars won the SWAG Tournament, winning all three of their games, including a dominant 64-44 win over Alcorn in the final on Saturday.

Ad

UC San Diego had a strong performance in the Big West Tournament but was not able to come out on top. After defeating the No. 1 seeded Hawaii in the semifinals, the Tritons fell to UC Davis in the final.

Heading into this matchup, the key play for the Tritons will be Sumayah Sugapong, who leads the team with 14.7 points per game. Southern is led by Aniya Gourdine, averaging 11.9 points per game this season.

Ad

UC San Diego is the favorite in this matchup with -148 odds and Southern is a slight underdog with +124 odds. However, those odds are close enough that it could go either way, and that is what sportsbooks predict with a spread of 2.5 points.

As a result, we are picking the underdog, Southern, to win. The Southern Jaguars are in better form, having won their conference tournament, and we predict they will carry that over into the NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here