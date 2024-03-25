Sweet 16 Men's March Madness 2024 tickets: Price, dates, where to buy, schedule and more

The cast for the Men's March Madness Sweet 16 has been completed, as each team seeks to make it to the next phase of the 2024 NCAA Tournament - the Elite Eight.

Four of the top seeds - UConn, North Carolina, Purdue and Houston - are still standing, and so are their No. 2 seeds - Iowa State, Arizona, Tennessee and Marquette.

They hope to stay alive for a dream Elite Eight clash between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, but they have to win against their equally talented foes to make it to the next round.

UConn takes on fifth-ranked San Diego State, while Iowa State clashes with No. 3 Illinois in the East Regional at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

On the same day, North Carolina battles No. 4 seed Alabama, and Arizona meets No. 6 Clemson in the West Regional at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The South Regional, which will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, will feature Houston and No. 4 seed Duke and Marquette taking on No. 11 NC State.

On the other hand, Purdue squares off with No. 5 Gonzaga, and Tennessee meets No. 3 Creighton in the Midwest Regional at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, also on Friday.

The excitement has been fever-pitch for college basketball fans, especially those rooting for the teams in contention for the NCAA championship. And this early, some are scouting for the best seats in those arenas as tickets for Sweet 16 are already available.

Also read: March Madness Sweet 16 Bracket Schedule 2024: Date, time, TV channels, live streams and more

How to buy Sweet 16 Men's March Madness 2024 tickets?

Watching the defending champion UConn Huskies compete will cost a fan a minimum of $633.

Fans can purchase Sweet 16 March Madness tickets on Ticketmaster and secondary sites StubHub, VividSeats, Ticket City and SeatGeek.

According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets for Sweet 16 range from $247 to $633, with the South Regional offering $247 while the East Regional selling the least expensive tickets at $633.

What are the cheapest Sweet 16 Men's March Madness 2024 tickets?

Among the secondary sites, VividSeats has the most reasonable ticket prices in three regions. It offers $160 in the West, $217 in the Midwest and $499 in the East.

StubHub, on the other hand, offers the cheapest rate of $229 in the South Regional, while VividSeats sells tickets there at $341.

SeatGeek's rate in the West Regional costs $164, while its South Regional rate is pegged at $230. Cheapest tickets are sold for $290 and $564 in the Midwest and East, respectively.

While StubHub is the cheapest in the South, it is not the same in other regions. Its ticket rates are as follows: $316 (Midwest) and $167 (West). The ticketing company failed to disclose its ticket prices in the East Region.

TicketCity's price range is between $255 and $589, with the South Region tickets offering the cheapest rate at $255, while a session pass in the East costs $589. Tickets cost $307 and $315 for the West and Midwest Regionals, respectively.

Sweet 16 March Madness 2024 schedule

The Sweet 16 begins on Thursday, March 28, with the Arizona-Clemson West Regional duel at 7:09 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. It will be followed by the North Carolina-Alabama tussle at 9:39 p.m.

The first game of the East Regional will tipoff at 7:39 p.m. with UConn taking on San Diego State. The Iowa State-Illinois will start at 10:09 p.m.

The following day, March 29, Marquette and NC State will square off in the South Regional at 7:09 p.m., and the Houston-Duke matchup will begin at 9:39 p.m.

The Midwest Regional will pit Purdue and Gonzaga in the first game at 7:39 p.m., while the Tennessee-Creighton showdown is slated at 10:09 p.m.

CBS, TBS and TruTV will feature the matches on live television, while the NCAA's March Madness Live website will offer livestream coverage of the games. It will also be available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Max.

Read more: Top 4 teams with the most consecutive Sweet 16 appearances ft. Mark Few's Gonzaga