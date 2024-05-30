"Take him, it's the funniest thing you could do": Sportscaster urges Nuggets to hold Bronny James 'hostage' to welcome father LeBron

With Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, staying in the NBA draft and LBJ holding a player option, the Lakers' drafting Bronny to entice LeBron to stay looms as a possibility. However, whatever team wants to sign LeBron can go after Bronny, projected to be a late second-round pick, to lure LeBron to sign a deal with them.

On 92.5 FM, Denver's Altitude Sports Radio on Thursday, Alex Rajaniemi talked about his idea of the Denver Nuggets hijacking Bronny to get LeBron on their team.

"If you're the Lakers ... if he's still there at 55, you take the pick, Rajaniemi said. "Which is why, again, I am pleading to (Denver general manager) Calvin Booth: Take him. It's the funniest thing you can do.

"So, the Nuggets pick ... 28th in the first round. They pick 56th in the second. I say, don't utilize the 28th pick on him, 'cause you need to continue to get cheaper and continue to get younger. But as we talk about the Nuggets needing to bring veteran minimum contracts, this is the easiest way you can do it."

Bronny is just one step away from sharing the court with his father. Time will decide the color of the uniform for next season. However, one thing that is clear is that LeBron and his agent, Rich Paul, made a plan to get Bronny to the NBA.

"Tell me LeBron James won't look amazing in a Nuggetnuniform right now. He would be a wonderful piece to this team. ... Anyone who says differently is a moron. A moron. That dude was damn near walking triple-double in the first round. And he's 40 years old, he can still play. ... The only way you can get that player here is by doing the funniest possible thing in drafting Bronny James and holding him hostage."

The draft is June 26-27. The deadline for LeBron to opt out is June 29.

If LeBron opts out, he will become a free agent. But he won't be playing for the veteran minimum. At that point, according to USA Today, he can sign a "three-year contract worth up to $157.5 million." If he re-signs with the Lakers, USA Today reported that James can get a three-year deal for $161.5 million.

Dan Patrick talks about Rich Paul's flex in Bronny James' pick

NBA draft combine: Bronny James

Superstar agent Rich Paul announced that LeBron is a free agent now. However, it is almost clear that it's the Lakers who will sign him again. Sportscaster Dan Patrick talked about how Paul's announcement is a possible stunt to showcase their power in deciding Bronny James' future. Paul represents Bronny and LeBron.

"Rich Paul is LeBron's agent, and it feels like they are trying to please Bronny James," Patrick said. "They are letting teams know as if they have the power here, they're in control."

It's a situation where everybody knows that LeBron would sign a contract with someone who would sign his son, Bronny. The announcement is potentially a formality to influence the draft by reminding other teams, mainly the Lakers, to draft Bronny James if they wish to sign LeBron as well.