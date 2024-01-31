TCU vs Texas Tech Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Big 12 Conference game between ranked foes, the 15th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders and the 25th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs, inside Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Red Raiders (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) are on a two-game winning streak after an 85-84 road victory against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (15-5, 4-3) are also on a two-game winning streak after a 105-102 triple-overtime road win on Saturday against the Baylor Bears.

Texas Tech vs. TCU betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Texas Tech Red Raiders +5.5 (-120) Over 145.5 (-115) +180 TCU Horned Frogs -5.5 (+100) Under 145.5 (-105) -215

Texas Tech vs. TCU head-to-head

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs are very familiar to one another as they are preparing to play against one another for the 123rd time.

The Red Raiders are controlling the series as they are 78-44 against the Horned Frogs. However, TCU has won the last three games, including an 83-82 road win on Feb. 25, 2023.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

This Big 12 Conference matchup is going to be available to watch on both streaming and linear television. The game is going to air on ESPN2 on television while streaming on Fubo, YouTube TV and ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. TCU key injuries

Texas Tech

Forward Devan Cambridge: Knee (OUT)

TCU

No injuries to report

Texas Tech vs. TCU: Best picks and prediction

When looking at the offenses in the previous four games, there is a bit of a difference, as Texas Tech is averaging 71.0 points per game while TCU is scoring 82.0 points in that span.

TCU has been doing well against the spread this season, as they are 12-8 ATS compared to Texas Tech's mediocre 10-9 ATS so far.

On the defensive side of the floor, these programs are on two different levels at defending the three-point line, as Texas Christian is 41st with a 30.8 3-point percentage against while Texas Tech is 166th with a 33.3 opposing 3-point percentage.

All in all, go with the TCU Horned Frogs to cover the spread in this game and reign supreme in the Big 12 Conference.

Pick: TCU Horned Frogs -5.5 (+100)

