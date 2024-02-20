TCU vs Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Big 12 Conference matchup on Tuesday night between the TCU Horned Frogs and the 23rd-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. The tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The Horned Frogs (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) are on a two-game winning streak after a 75-72 road win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. The Red Raiders (18-7, 7-5) are coming off an 82-74 road loss on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline TCU Horned Frogs +5.5 (-115) Over 146.5 (-115) +190 Texas Tech Red Raiders -5.5 (-105) Under 146.5 (-105) -225

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders head-to-head

This will be the 124th game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Red Raiders dominated as they hold a 78-45 record but have lost each of the previous four games.

They played less than a month ago, on Jan. 30, the Horned Frogs picked up an 85-78 home win.

Where to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

This Big 12 Conference game will be airing on both linear television as well as streaming. The game will be airing on ESPN2 as well as ESPN+, YouTube TV and Sling.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders critical injuries

TCU

No injuries to report

Texas Tech

Forward Warren Washington: Foot (Questionable)

Forward Devan Cambridge: Knee (OUT)

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Best picks and prediction

Sophomore guard Pop Isaacs has been doing well throughout the season despite struggling to shoot. He is shooting 35.2% from the floor, 31.0% from beyond the arc and 83.3% from the charity stripe. Isaacs is averaging 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.

When looking at the defenses throughout the last handful of games, TCU has allowed 72.6 points in their last five games, while Texas Tech has given up 63.7 points in their previous three games. All in all, go with the Texas Tech Red Raiders to cover the spread at home.

Pick: Texas Tech Red Raiders -5.5 (-105)

