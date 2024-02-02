Terrence Shannon Jr. NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Illinois guard ft. LA Lakers

Terrence Shannon Jr. is in the midst of a strong season for the Illinois Fighting Illini. The fifth-year senior joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

In three seasons, he averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game, shooting 45.6% from the field, 35.1% from the 3-point range and 78.9% from the free-throw line.

Shannon joined the Fighting Illini ahead of the 2022-23 season, averaging 17.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3 spg and 0.5 bpg, shooting 44.2% from the field, 32.1% from 3-point range and 79.0% from the free-throw line. He entered the 2023 NBA draft following the season, retaining his college eligibility.

Shannon decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to Illionis. In his fifth and final season, he's averaging 20.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 0.9 spg and 1.1 bpg, shooting 47.6% from the field, 35.9% from the 3-point range and 79.1% from the free-throw line.

While he has been climbing draft boards, Shannon missed six games after he was arrested in December for an alleged sexual assault in September. He has returned to the court, but it's unclear how the pending charges affect his draft status. Nevertheless, take a look at five potential landing spots for the Illinois guard.

Terrence Shannon Jr. NBA draft projections

#1 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will likely look to land a piece who can immediately contribute, provided that LeBron James returns for a 22nd season.

Assuming his legal situation gets worked out, Terrence Shannon Jr. would provide the Lakers some much needed perimeter defense and shooting.

#2 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are another team that could use more perimeter defense and shooting. Terrence Shannon Jr.'s defensive intensity would fit in with the "Heat Culture," and he would provide them with an additional floor spacer.

#3 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have struggled on the defensive side of the ball in the last two seasons after they were elite during their 2021-22 championship run.

The Warriors' identity during their title winning seasons was built on defense and shooting. Terrence Jr. would immediately help Golden State's struggling perimeter defense while bringing a scoring punch off the bench.

#4 Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled tremendously on both sides of the ball this season. They have scored the third-least points per game this season and allowing the sixth-most.

Furthermore, Charlotte has allowed the highest 3-point percentage to opponents. Terrence Shannon Jr. would immediately address a few of the Hornets' many issues.

#5 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are another team with plenty of issues but will look for pieces to surround Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Terrence Shannon Jr. would provide the Spurs with a defensive boost while also spacing the floor for their star center.