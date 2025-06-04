Texas basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Changes are coming for the Texas Longhorns heading into the 2025-26 NCAA season. They hired Sean Miller to replace coach Rodney Terry, who was fired days after losing to the Xavier Musketeers in the First Four.

It was a rough first season for Terry and the Longhorns in the Southeastern Conference. They finished tied for 13th in the SEC, compiling a woeful 6-12 record in the 2024-25 regular season. Only a quarterfinal run in the SEC Tournament prevented Texas from missing this year's March Madness entirely.

There's reason for optimism, though, for the Texas faithful, as Miller has added key pieces through the transfer portal. Let's get into the Longhorns' outlook for the upcoming season.

Texas Season Preview

It isn't just Rodney Terry who left the Texas Longhorns after the 2024-25 season. Five players used up their eligibility in the previous season - Julian Larry, Jayson Kent, Arthur Kaluma, Kadin Shedrick and Ze'Rik Onyema. Devon Pryor, Jamie Vinson and Malik Presley also departed through the transfer portal, while star player Tre Johnson declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Sean Miller has been busy this offseason bolstering the Longhorns' lineup, securing the commitments of Dailyn Swain, Cam Heide, Matas Vokietaitis, Lassina Traore and Simeon Wilcher.

Starters

Guard: Tramon Mark

Tramon Mark (#12)

Tramon Mark is one of the few players from the 2024-25 roster who will return to the Longhorns for the upcoming season. He posted solid numbers last season for Texas after transferring from Arkansas, averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 dimes through 29 games.

Mark started for the Longhorns in their First Four clash against Xavier, amassing 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in an 86-80 loss, shooting 7-for-14 from the field, including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Guard: Jordan Pope

Jordan Pope was one of the few bright spots for the Longhorns in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 11.0 points, 2.0 boards and 1.7 dimes in his first season with the Longhorns since transferring from Oregon State. He started in the First Four game against Xavier, scoring just three points on 1-of-4 shooting.

Forward: Dailyn Swain

Xavier Musketeers guard Dailyn Swain (#3). Photo: Imagn

One of Sean Miller's players at Xavier replicated his move to Texas, with Dailyn Swain joining the Longhorns through the transfer portal. He posted career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists during his sophomore season with the Musketeers, averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 boards and 2.6 dimes through 34 games.

The Longhorns know Swain's talent, as he played an important part in Xavier's win over them in the First Four. He scored 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting in that play-in contest.

Forward: Lassina Traore

Lassina Traore also joined coach Sean Miller and Dailyn Swain in the move from Xavier to Texas, opting to use his final year of eligibility with the Longhorns. He posted impressive numbers in his junior year with Long Beach State, averaging 11.9 points and 10.3 boards through 35 games in the 2023-24 season.

Traore transferred to Xavier but missed the entire 2024-25 season after suffering a knee injury in October.

Center: Matas Vokietaitis

Matas Vokietaitis made waves in his first season playing college ball in the United States. The Lithuanian big man flourished as the starting center for Florida Atlantic, averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 boards through 34 games in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign.

Vokietaitis' efforts with the Owls were recognized, as he was named the AAC Freshman of the Year. He will help bolster Miller's frontcourt following the departures of Jamie Vinson, Kadin Shedrick and Ze'Rik Onyema.

Rotation Players

Cam Heide and Simeon Wilcher will provide much-needed depth to Sean Miller's squad after transferring to Texas this offseason. Heide averaged 4.7 points for Purdue last season. Wilcher, meanwhile, helped the St. John's Red Storm end their long title drought in the Big East conference.

Chendall Weaver will also be available as a returning player for Texas. John Clark, the only member of Texas' 2025 recruiting class, is also expected to play a key role for Miller this coming season.

Impact Players

Sean Miller will rely on returning players Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope to lead the way for the Longhorns in the 2025-26 season. Dailyn Swain and Lassina Traore will also be relied upon, given their connection with Miller at Xavier.

