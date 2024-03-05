Texas vs Baylor predictions, odds and picks - March 4 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Texas Longhorns are heading to the Foster Pavilion on Monday night to take on the 11th-ranked Baylor Bears in Big 12 action at 9 p.m. ET.

The Longhorns (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) are on a two-game winning streak after an 81-65 home victory on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Bears (21-8, 10-6) are also on a two-game winning streak after an 82-74 home win over the then-No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Texas Longhorns +6.5 (EVEN) Over 145.5 (-115) +260 Baylor Bears -6.5 (-120) Under 145.5 (-105) -320

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears head-to-head

The Texas Longhorns and the Baylor Bears are familiar with one another as they have played 43 times. They are evenly matched as Baylor has a 22-21 lead.

The most recent game saw the Longhorns pick up a 75-73 home win on Jan. 20.

Where to watch Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

This game is going to be available for people to watch via linear television and on streaming platforms. The streaming platforms that are carrying this game are ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN.

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears critical injuries

Texas

No injuries to report

Baylor

Guard Langston Love: Knee (Questionable)

Forward Yanis Ndjonga: Knee (Out)

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears: Best picks and prediction

These offenses are showing the difference in the spread in the previous five games as the Longhorns are averaging 70.4 points per game while the Bears are scoring 77.0 ppg in that same stretch. With guys like Rayj Dennis and Jakobe Walter leading the way, they should be able to control this game for the full 40 minutes.

When diving into the against-the-spread records throughout the season, there is a major difference. Texas is 11-18 against the spread, while Baylor is dominating with a 17-9-2 against the spread. All in all, go with the Baylor Bears to get their 22nd win of the season, so go with them to cover the spread.

Pick: Baylor Bears -6.5 (-120)

