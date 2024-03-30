“That hasn’t happened in a while”: $3.1M NIL-Valued Caitlin Clark playfully sidesteps Iowa HC Lisa Bluder’s technical foul tradition in practice

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark playfully sidestepped on head coach Lisa Bluder's technical foul tradition during practice.

When asked about the technical fouls she receives, $3.1 million Clark ( via On3.com) said:

"That hasn't happened in a while."

Clark's teammates attest to her competitive spirit and aversion to losing, traits visible even in team practices where Bluder occasionally whistles her with a technical foul.

"She wants to win. She hates losing. So that's where that comes into play," said Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talking at the sidelines.

Bluder explained that the technical fouls she calls during practice aim to help Clark maintain her composure.

"I had to call her technicals on practice and the officials that we're bringing in sometimes don't want to call technicals on us. So I'll just do it from the bench because I do feel like we have to try to help her maintain her composure at times. And if they're not going to do it, I will," she said.

Marshall added that the practice calls sometimes escalate, with team managers serving as referees, prompting senior guard Kate Martin to humorously criticize their judgment,

"I can understand her frustration because our managers are not good referees at all," Martin said of Clark.

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa's March Madness run

Turning to the court, Caitlin Clark has been instrumental in Iowa's March Madness journey, leading them to victories over Holy Cross and West Virginia in the first two rounds.

In the 91-65 triumph over Holy Cross, Clark fell just two rebounds shy of a triple-double, amassing 27 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds.

In the subsequent clash against West Virginia, Clark scored 32 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals, breaking Kelsey Plum's single-season scoring record (1,109) with her late-game free throws.

The No. 1 seed Hawkeyes now face No. 5 seed Colorado on Saturday in the Women's Sweet 16, aiming to avoid the lackluster offensive performance they had against West Virginia,

Despite their victory, Iowa's shooting percentage dropped to 36.4%, their lowest of the season, signaling the need for an offensive resurgence to secure a spot in the Elite Eight.