Top 3 all-time NBA draft No.1 picks from the Big East ft. Allen Iverson

The NBA Draft's first-overall pick holds immense significance and prestige in the basketball world. It represents the selection of the most promising player in a draft class, someone with exceptional talent and potential for a bright future in the league.

This coveted position often sets the tone for the entire draft and carries with it high expectations for the player's performance and impact on the game. Over the years, a lot of players have had this honor and gone on to do well in the NBA.

Over time, the Big East conference has been a fertile ground for producing top NBA talent, including a few first-overall picks. The conference has produced three No. 1 picks. Let's delve into the three first-overall picks from the Big East.

Top three all-time NBA draft No.1 picks from the Big East

#1 Allen Iverson

Iverson had a two-season college career at Georgetown, which was largely successful.

He was named the Big East Rookie of the Year in 1995 and was a consensus All-American in 1996. He was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Iverson was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1997. He went on to have his professional career in three other NBA teams, playing for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies. He was an 11-time NBA All-Star and was named the league MVP in 2001.

#2 Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing had his college basketball career at Georgetown from 1981 to 1985 and led the Hoyas to the national championship game three times, winning the 1984 edition. He was selected as the first-overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

Ewing went on to play with the Seattle Supersonics and the Orlando Magic. He was an 11-time NBA All-Star. He's widely regarded as one of the greatest centers in basketball history, playing a pivotal role in the New York Knicks' success throughout the 1990s.

#3 Derrick Coleman

Derrick Coleman was one of Syracuse's best players during the program's tenure in the Big East, playing with the Orange from 1986 to 1990 and was a consensus All-American in his senior season. He was selected as the No. 1 pick by the New Jersey Nets in the 1990 NBA Draft.

Coleman had a solid rookie season with the Nets in 1991, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He went on to play with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons. He made the NBA All-Star in 1994 and also the All-NBA Third Team in 1993 and 1994.